Mavericks and Cherry Sports Gear Announce Apparel Partnership

May 17, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







Independence, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks and CHERRY Co., a Kansas City based sports and fashion gear company, are launching a retail collection to the public with unique experiences to occur during the home game on Friday, May 21. The exclusive collection will be offered at both the Mavericks Top Shelf Team Store located at 19100 E. Valley View Pkwy, Independence, MO 64055, as well as online at kcmavericks.com and cherrysportsgear.com.

"We are excited to partner with Cherry and provide our fans with original and unique apparel with our Mavericks brand," said Lamar Hunt, Jr., owner of the Kansas City Mavericks. "Thalia is a great example of the new wave of young entrepreneurs that are putting our city on the map with their innovation and creativity," Hunt said.

CHERRY is a woman and minority owned business that is nationally recognized. Since its founding by Thalia Cherry in 2012, Cherry Co. has created well over 4,100 innovative designs and manufactured more than 173,000 articles of clothing. Cherry Co. is focused on giving back to the community and has already donated more than $500,000 and sponsored over 100 community events.

"We are excited to launch an exclusive collection with the KC Mavericks to not only diversify their merchandise, but to tell a greater story of the fan experience through the clothing," says Thalia Cherry, founder and CEO of CHERRY. "We believe in the power of clothing that makes you feel strong and stylish. We designed this collection for everyone from loyal KC Mavericks fans to those experiencing a hockey game for the first time so that all can feel welcome and their very best, while having fun."

The CHERRY for Kansas City Mavericks collection will feature on-trend styles for men, women, and kids that are athletic and fashionable. From CHERRY's most popular styles such as joggers, sweatshirts, and crop tops to classic t-shirts, the collection will offer a variety of looks that can be worn every day and to Mavericks games.

Last year, Cherry Co. was one of ten nominees for the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce's small business of the year award. Thalia Cherry made history, along with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, as the first two Kansas Citians to be featured among the EBONY Power 100.

The Mavericks are celebrating their 12th season this year making them the longest tenured professional hockey team in Kansas City history.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.