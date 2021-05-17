Florida Forges Ahead

Back and Forth Battle on Wednesday: The Everblades took down the Jacksonville Icemen 3-2 on Wednesday at Hertz Arena. John McCarron moved into first place in the ECHL's goal-scoring race with his 26th goal of the season. Joe Pendenza found Myles Powell twice in the third period for a pair of Everblades goals, and goaltender Jake Hildebrand recorded his league-leading 20th win of the season among goaltenders.

Rough Night on Friday: The Orlando Solar Bears scored multiple goals in each period on Friday night against Florida in an 8-3 Solar Bears win. Seven different Orlando skaters found the back of the net, and Aaron Luchuk registered two goals to lead the Bears. Tristin Langan posted a goal and three assists for Orlando. Cole Sanford, John McCarron, and Myles Powell scored the three tallies for the Everblades.

Bounce Back Saturday: The Everblades took down the Solar Bears Saturday night in a 3-2 win at Amway Center. Colby Sissons and John McCarron both provided a pair of assists for Florida, while Joe Pendenza, Cole Sanford, and Alex Kile all found the back of the net for the Blades. Jake Hildebrand stopped 37 of 39 Orlando shots in his 21st win of the season.

Tight Finish on Sunday: Florida fell to Jacksonville 4-3 in overtime at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The Everblades' power-play unit came to life with a pair of goals from Myles Powell and Joe Pendenza. Kyle Neuber found the back of the net in the second period with his first tally of the season. Jacksonville tied the game in the third with Christopher Brown's second goal of the evening, and Pascal Aquin provided the game-winner for the Icemen in overtime.

Looking Ahead: The Everblades return home to Hertz Arena for a pair of games against the Jacksonville Icemen. The action starts on Friday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m. and continues on Saturday, May 22 at 7:00 p.m. Salute our nation's Armed Forces with the annual Military Night on both Friday and Saturday, presented by the National Coalition for Patriots. The Blades will wear specialty military-themed jerseys. These jerseys will be auctioned off on the DASH Auction App with proceeds going to the National Coalition for Patriots.

On May 21, it's another 239 Friday! Enjoy 2 Premium Tickets, 2 cotton candy bowls of ice cream AND 2 autographed programs for only $39! Kids 12 and under eat free with the purchase of an adult entree at Breakaway Sports Pub at Hertz Arena.

Friday is also Swampee's Half Birthday. Since the Everblades family did not have the opportunity to celebrate Swampee's Birthday, the Everblades will be celebrating Swampee's half-birthday on Friday, May 21. In addition, all frontline/essential workers receive a buy one, get one free ticket offer for all remaining Friday regular season home games. Find the Frontline Fridays ticket offer HERE.

On Saturday, May 22, enjoy free Live Music from TC and The Troublemakers outside Hertz Arena before the game from 5:00-7:00 p.m.!

