Cliff Watson Returned to the Fuel

May 17, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Rockford IceHogs, American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the ECHL's Indy Fuel, announced Monday that they have released defenseman Cliff Watson from his pro-tryout agreement. Additionally, the Fuel have released forward Kameron Kielly and defenseman Eric Williams.

Watson, 27, rejoins the Fuel after appearing in eight games for the IceHogs this season. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defenseman has appeared in 35 games for the Fuel this season earning 12 assists and 24 penalty minutes as well as serving as the franchise's seventh captain. The fourth-year pro has 45 AHL games under his belt earning two goals, six assists and 33 penalty minutes.

Watson joins the Fuel ahead of a four-game series with the Rapid City Rush. following their series with Rapid City, Indy will continue their road swing with a trip to Wheeling on May 26 before returning home for three straight games against the Fort Wayne Komets on May 28.

Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 7th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2020-21 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.