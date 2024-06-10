Matulovich Named Pitcher of the Week

June 10, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Joey Matulovich

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Dave Mahussier) Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Joey Matulovich(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Dave Mahussier)

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced Monday that right-handed starter Joey Matulovich has been named American Association Pitcher of the Week for the period ending June 9.

Matulovich (pronounced mah-TOO-loh-vitch) won both his starts last week, allowing just one earned run in the process. A 7-2 victory over Kane County at Blue Cross Park June 3 was followed up with a spectacular complete game, 14 strikeout performance in an 8-1 triumph over the Milwaukee Milkmen in Franklin, Wisconsin Sunday afternoon.

Joey Matulovich, Dave Mahussier/Winnipeg Goldeyes

The 26-year-old is 4-0 on the season with a 2.02 earned run average and leads the league in strikeouts (45) and innings pitched (40.0).

A native of Walnut Creek, California, Matulovich joined the Goldeyes during the first week of the 2023 campaign and finished the season with a 5-9 record and a 3.93 ERA 20 starts. His 121 strikeouts were just three shy of the league lead, and he ranked fifth with 116.2 innings pitched.

Matulovich was originally drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 20th round of the 2018 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft out of the University of California (Berkeley, California).

He spent parts of five seasons in the Brewers' system, reaching as high as Class-A Advanced with the Midwest League's Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. Matulovich appeared in 95 career games in the affiliated minor leagues, primarily out of the bullpen. He compiled a 12-10 record with a 4.66 ERA and two saves.

It is the second consecutive weekly accolade for the Goldeyes, with Max Murphy having earned Batter of the Week honours last Monday.

The team is in Geneva, Illinois to begin a three-game series with the Kane County Cougars this evening at 6:30. CDT. Winnipeg will send Landen Bourassa (1-2, 3.72 ERA) to the hill while Kane County is expected to start fellow righty Nick Belzer (3-0, 2.00 ERA) in what will be a rematch of last Tuesday's contest that was won 1-0 by the Cougars.

Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 6:00. The game will also be streamed free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

Winnipeg returns home to Blue Cross Park Friday, June 14 when they will host the Sioux City Explorers at 7:00 p.m.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.