Birds Walked off by Kansas City
June 10, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
Lawrence, KS - The Sioux Falls Canaries carried a one-run lead into the bottom of the ninth inning on Monday but Kansas City scored twice to walkoff the Birds 4-3.
Hunter Clanin clobbered a solo homerun in the second inning to get the Birds on the board and scored again in the fifth after leading off the frame with a double.
The Monarchs tied the game with a pair of sacrifice groundouts over the next two innings but Sioux Falls went back in front in the top of the eighth when Spencer Sarringar drew a bases loaded walk.
Kansas City loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth inning before tying the game with a walk and winning it with a single.
Seth Miller scattered five hits over 5 1/3 innings and seven different Canaries recorded a hit. The loss drops the Birds to 17-10 overall. The team returns to action Tuesday at 6:30pm.
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from June 10, 2024
- Iser's Walk-Off Lifts Monarchs Past Canaries - Kansas City Monarchs
- Birds Walked off by Kansas City - Sioux Falls Canaries
- 'Dogs Drop Game One in Chicago - Lincoln Saltdogs
- Atomic Pork Chops Fall in Series Opener - Kane County Cougars
- Matulovich Named Pitcher of the Week - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- Comeback Falls Short - Lake Country DockHounds
- Cleburne Edges out RailCats with Offensive Assualt - Gary SouthShore Railcats
- Railroaders Take Division Lead After Series Finale Win - Cleburne Railroaders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.