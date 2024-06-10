Birds Walked off by Kansas City

June 10, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Lawrence, KS - The Sioux Falls Canaries carried a one-run lead into the bottom of the ninth inning on Monday but Kansas City scored twice to walkoff the Birds 4-3.

Hunter Clanin clobbered a solo homerun in the second inning to get the Birds on the board and scored again in the fifth after leading off the frame with a double.

The Monarchs tied the game with a pair of sacrifice groundouts over the next two innings but Sioux Falls went back in front in the top of the eighth when Spencer Sarringar drew a bases loaded walk.

Kansas City loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth inning before tying the game with a walk and winning it with a single.

Seth Miller scattered five hits over 5 1/3 innings and seven different Canaries recorded a hit. The loss drops the Birds to 17-10 overall. The team returns to action Tuesday at 6:30pm.

