Railroaders Take Division Lead After Series Finale Win

June 10, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Cleburne Railroaders pitcher Jacques Pucheu

Cleburne, TX - LHP starter Jacques Pucheu matched his longest outing of the season with seven innings pitched, four hits but no runs given up as the Railroaders take the series against the Gary SouthShore RailCats after a 9-1 win on Sunday night at La Moderna Field.

3B Bret Boswell found his groove in this series with another great offensive performance.

Boswell went 3-for-4 with four RBI as three of them came off a home run in the seventh inning.

That inning turned a one-run lead into a four-run lead for Cleburne. Another four runs were scored in the eighth inning.

RF Brian O'Grady added one RBI in that eighth inning bringing in SS Carter Aldrete off a single which put his final total at 16 RBI for the series. Pucheu in the two starts against Gary pitched 14 innings, no earned runs, and seven strikeouts. Both players are in heavy contention for players of the week in their positions in the American Association.

Cleburne took four out of six against the RailCats and they did it with an outstanding number of runs. 22 walks led to 23 runs in game three, followed by 18 runs in game four, and now nine runs in the finale put the Railroaders at a total of 70 runs scored in six games.

Losses from Milwaukee and Kane County today now place the Railroaders in first place of the East Division as they head to Lake Country to take on the Dockhounds in a six-game series.

Game one will take place on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.

