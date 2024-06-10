Cleburne Edges out RailCats with Offensive Assualt

June 10, 2024 - American Association (AA)

(Cleburne, TX) The marathon finally concluded with the RailCats heading to La Moderna Field. The 'Cats turned to the former Texas Ranger prospect, Tai Tiedemann, and attempted to walk away with the series split.

A Blaze Brothers double would score in the game's first run; Blake Grant-Parks would lug his way around from first and give the Railroaders a 1-0 lead. Tiedemann and Cleburne starter, Jacques Pucheu, would match zeros for the remainder of their starts.

In the bottom of the seventh, the 'Roaders would rally, plating four runs, three from a Bret Boswell opposite field home run for fifth of the season. Gio Diaz plated the only run for the RailCats with a double into right field.

Cleburne put together another four-run inning in the bottom of the eighth and had the game on cruise control, winning the series with a 9-1 victory over the RailCats.

Tai Tiedemann would suffer the loss despite him going six innings, allowing one run on five hits. Gary goes to 9-19 on the year and will return home for a six-game homestand at the Steel Yard. Their first series is against the Milwaukee Milkman, and the back three will watch the 'Cats play host to the Saltdogs.

