Dogs Drop Game One in Chicago

June 10, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







ROSEMONT, IL - The Saltdogs couldn't overcome Chicago's power as they dropped the series opener by a final of 8-4.

INF Drew Devine hit his first homer of the year, the first of back-to-back in the third inning, to break out. OF Gary Mattis was the second half of those back-to-back homers and it was also his first of the season.

INF Luke Roskam picked up two RBIs on a single and a pop-out in foul territory where Mattis came home to score while no one was covering.

Lincoln fell behind by two early in the second inning but fought back and grabbed the lead right away in the top of the third inning with three runs.

Chicago wasted no time as Jacob Teter hit his first of two homers as it was a three-run blast to reclaim the lead for Chicago. He would go deep again in the fifth with a two-run homer to cap off his big night.

Once the lead was lost Lincoln could not reclaim it, even with a bases-loaded one-out scenario in the top of the eighth inning that resulted in one run.

The Saltdogs and Chicago Dogs play game two on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. from Impact Field in Rosemont, Illinois.

