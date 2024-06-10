Iser's Walk-Off Lifts Monarchs Past Canaries

LAWRENCE, Kan. - A star is being born for the Kansas City Monarchs.

Herbert Iser's return to the Monarchs has been a complete renaissance, providing key defense and clutch hitting.

Iser recorded two caught steals and two RBI, including the walk-off RBI single, in a thrilling 4-3 win over the Sioux Falls Canaries at Hoglund Ballpark on Monday night. Iser drilled a single to left-center field to score Frankie Tostado from third base.

Iser's single clinched a crucial win for KC. The catcher is now 10-for-28 since returning to the lineup and riding a six-game on-base streak.

Kansas City (15-13) delivered five consecutive base runners in the bottom of the ninth, tying the game on a bases-loaded walk by Josh Bissonette.

Monday night was a homecoming for the Monarchs' starter Jackson Goddard. The right-hander spent three seasons as a starter for the Kansas Jayhawks, delivering a vintage start at The Hog.

Goddard recorded a quality start for the second outing, dicing up six strikeouts across six innings. His outing got even better as the game grew on.

Goddard struck out three Canaries (17-10) his second time through the lineup, then held the Canaries scoreless in his last inning.

His key pitching allowed Kansas City to manufacture a comeback. Herbert Iser and Trent Giambrone each recorded RBI groundouts in the fifth and sixth innings to tie the contest at two.

Jackson McClelland (3-2) earned the win for Kansas City with a shutout 1.2 innings.

The Monarchs continue their series with the Canaries tomorrow night at 6:30 pm. Admission is free for all fans, concessions are not available.

