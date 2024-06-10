Comeback Falls Short

Sioux City, Iowa - Six runs in the first four innings created too deep of a deficit to overcome as the Lake Country DockHounds were swept by the Sioux City Explorers with a 7-4 final Sunday.

Scoreless through the first five innings, Marek Chlup got things started for Lake Country in the sixth inning with a one-out solo home run. It seemed harmless, making it a five-run game, but the vibe changed quickly. Deivy Grullon walked as the next batter to push starter Austin Drury from the ballgame.

Cesar Izturis Jr. doubled with two outs for his second hit of the game to put two runners in scoring position. Demetrius Sims grounded to third, ran to first, and the throw from Ozzie Martinez was in the dirt, not picked, and allowed a run to score and the sixth to continue. Justin Lavey and Josh Altmann immediately followed with RBI-singles, and suddenly it was a two-run game.

After the Explorers got one back in the bottom half, the DockHounds had one last chance in the ninth inning after flying out deeply multiple times in the seventh and eighth innings. With two outs, Ryan Hernadez and Justin Connell battled with two strikes to work walks and bring Marek Chlup to the plate as the tying run. He too fought off two-strike pitches, until he took a 2-2 pitch that was below the knees but called the third strike to end the game.

Losing the game on a tough called strike is never ideal, but the DockHounds were behind by too much early in the game, falling behind with the game's first run for the 18th time this season.

Brady Puckett allowed 6 earned runs, his second such start in his last three outings.

The DockHounds will open a six-game series with the Cleburne Railroaders Tuesday at 6:35 after a day off Monday.

