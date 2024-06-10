Atomic Pork Chops Fall in Series Opener

June 10, 2024 - American Association (AA)

GENEVA, Ill. - Winnipeg Goldeyes starter Landen Bourassa allowed just one run in a complete game performance, as the Kane County Atomic Pork Chops fell 3-1 in the series opener on Monday night at Northwestern Medicine Field. For the first time this season, the Kane County Cougars adopted the identity of the "Atomic Pork Chops."

Bourassa (2-2) tossed his second complete game of the season to earn the victory for Winnipeg (15-14). The right-hander limited Kane County (16-13) to just five hits and picked up 11 strikeouts with no walks.

The Atomic Pork Chops claimed an early lead in the bottom of the second. With two outs in the frame, Simon Reid slashed a single through the right side. Following Reid's single, Ernny Ordoñez poked another single through the right side to put runners at first and second. Harrison Smith continued the hit parade with a bloop single to score Reid and make it 1-0.

Winnipeg got on the board against Chops' starter Nick Belzer (3-1) in the top of the fourth. Max Murphy led off the frame with a double to left-center field. Two batters later, Roby Enriquez brought home Murphy with a double to right-center to tie the game at one.

In the top of the sixth, the Goldeyes grabbed the lead. With one out, Jake McMurray and Enriquez hit back-to-back singles before Gio Brusa drew a walk to load the bases. Following Brusa's walk, Andy Armstrong hit a line drive single to score two runs and give the Goldeyes a 3-1 advantage. From there, Bourassa kept the Atomic Pork Chops off the board to secure a 3-1 victory for Winnipeg.

The Cougars continue the series with the Goldeyes on Tuesday night at Northwestern Medicine Field. Left-hander Travis Seabrooke (1-1, 1.80) takes the mound for Winnipeg against Westin Muir (3-2, 5.18) for the Cougars. For tickets and more information call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.

