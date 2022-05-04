Martin, Matera Homer; Vargas Sharp in 5-0 BlueClaws Wednesday Win

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Casey Martin and Nick Matera homered and Victor Vargas threw six scoreless innings in a 5-0 BlueClaws win over Hudson Valley on Wednesday at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The BlueClaws (8-14) have taken the first two from the Renegades (12-11) in their six game series. They have won six home games in a row.

Jersey Shore opened the scoring in the third on an infield single from Nicolas Torres that scored Jared Carr from third with the game's first run. Casey Martin homered in the bottom of the fifth to put the BlueClaws up 2-0 before Nick Matera added a home run in the sixth for a 3-0 BlueClaws lead.

Meanwhile, Vargas (1-1) threw six scoreless innings to earn his first win of the year. It was the longest outing by a BlueClaws pitcher this season. He was followed by Erubiel Armenta, Aidan Anderson, and Dominic Pipkin, who each threw a scoreless inning to preserve the first BlueClaws shutout win of the season.

Matera had two hits in the win, a home run and a triple. It was the first time the BlueClaws hit two home runs in a game this year.

Hudson Valley starter Will Warren (0-2) threw four innings, allowing one run while striking out six.

The teams continue their series on Thursday night at 6:35 pm from ShoreTown Ballpark.

