Brooklyn Bats Explode for a 9-4 Win over Aberdeen

May 4, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







ABERDEEN, MD - *The Cyclones scored eight runs over the final three innings to run away with a 9-4 win over the Aberdeen IronBirds on Wednesday night. The nine runs scored were a season-high for the Cyclones. Jose Peroza, Nic Gaddis, Jaylen Palmer and Branden Fryman - the 6, 7, 8 and 9 hitters in the lineup - combined for seven hits and seven RBI to lead the Brooklyn bats.

LHP Nick Zwack made his Cyclones debut on Wednesday evening, getting the start against the 'Birds, and quickly found himself in trouble in the bottom of the first. The southpaw issued a one-out walk and followed that up with a single from Coby Mayo that moved Colton Cowser to third. Cowser then scooted home on and RBI groundout that gave Aberdeen an early 1-0 lead.

Zwack settled down after the first, facing one over the minimum over the next four innings, and finished the night allowing just one run, earned, on two hits and two walks while striking out four over his 5.0 solid innings.

Meanwhile, Houston Roth - who made the start for Aberdeen - was perfect through the first 4.0 innings. But in the 5th the Cyclones were able to break through. JT Schwartz reached on an error to start the threat and Matt O'Neill and Nic Gaddis then worked a pair of walks sandwiched around a pop out to load the bases with just one out. Jaylen Palmer took advantage of the bases loaded situation with a rocket into left field to chase home Schwartz and snap an 0-for-24 skid for Palmer. Roth was able to limit the damage however, striking out Branden Fryman and Tanner Murphy to keep things knotted at 1-1.

After trading zeroes in the sixth, Brooklyn took their first lead of the night in the top of the seventh. Jaylen Palmer, who reached base four times on the night, singled and stole second to start the rally and came home on a Tanner Murphy RBI single that made it 2-1 in favor of the 'Clones.

The lead would be short-lived though, as Aberdeen got an RBI single from Billy Cook in the bottom of the inning to tie things up at two apiece. But the see-saw scoring continued in the top of the eighth, with Brooklyn taking the lead back courtesy of a wild pitch that allowed JT Schwartz to score. Jose Peroza added an RBI double and Branden Fryman had a two-RBI single that pushed Brooklyn's lead to 6-2.

In the bottom of the inning, Aberdeen plated a two-out run but Jesus Vargas was able to strike out John Rhodes with a pair of runners aboard to keep Brooklyn in front and limit Aberdeen to a skinny run.

In the top of the ninth Brooklyn put another crooked number on the scoreboard, scoring a pair on a Nic Gaddis RBI double before Branden Fryman added a sac fly that made it 9-3. Aberdeen got a solo home run from Jacob Teter in the bottom of the ninth to round out the scoring and make the final score 9-4.

Brooklyn will look to build on Wednesday night's win in Game Three of the series when they send RHP Oscar Rojas to the mound. Game time is 7:05 PM from Ripken Stadium in Maryland.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.