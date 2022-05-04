Four-Run Third Helps Hot Rods to Victory

Wilmington, Delaware- The Bowling Green Hot Rods (15-8) started off scorching, putting up five runs in the first three innings to take down the Wilmington Blue Rocks (11-12) by a score of 8-6. The series continues in Wilmington on Thursday, with a 5:35 PM CDT first pitch.

BG started off the scoring quickly, getting three of their first four batters on base, including a line drive double by Pedro Martinez on the second pitch of the game. After a sacrifice bunt by Osleivis Basabe moved him to third, Alika Williams lifted a bloop single into right field to give Bowling Green a 1-0 lead. After a scoreless second the first four batters reached base in the third, with singles by Basabe and Williams setting up the first home run of the year for Diego Infante. His three-run shot gave Bowling Green a 4-0 lead, but the barrage did not end there. Bowling Green would add one more run. After Matthew Dyer got his first hit of the series and was moved to third on an errant throw, Logan Driscoll drove Dyer in with a sacrifice fly out to deep centerfield to make it 5-0.

Wilmington added two in the fourth on a Kevin Strohschein single, but the Hot Rods got one back in the following frame. Heriberto Hernandez led off the fifth with a walk, and following a strikeout, Tanner Murray stepped up and sent the first pitch he saw into left centerfield for an RBI double. Strohschein and Jose Sanchez added RBI singles for the Blue Rocks to cut the lead to 6-4.

The night wasn't done for the hot bats of the Hot Rods, who added two more in the top of the eighth. BG loaded up the bases on an error and two singles from Williams and Infante. After a strikeout, Hernandez immediately drove in two with a double down the right field line to double the lead at 8-4. Wilmington added one more in the eighth and another in the ninth before Joe La Sorsa came on to shut the door and even up the series with an 8-6 final.

John Doxakis (2-1) earned his second consecutive victory in 5.0 innings, allowing three runs and striking out eight and seeing the first batter of the sixth. Audry Lugo allowed a run on two hits in 1.0 innings of work, walking one and striking out two. Anthony Molina threw 2.1 innings, allowing two runs, one earned, with two strikeouts. Joe La Sorsa earned his second save of the season, striking out one in 0.2 innings.

