Hot Rods Game Notes

Wilmington Wins in Extras... The Hot Rods led for a third of Tuesday's series opener, but needed a late run to push the game into extras. A passed ball and a sacrifice fly helped the Blue Rocks kick off the series with a win. Garrett Hiott hit his second home run of the year in a 2-4 day while Ronny Simon extended his league-best active hit streak to nine. Zack Trageton turned in another solid start, with six strikeouts in five innings combined with scoreless, 2.0-inning outings from Sean Mullen and Addison Moss.

Tuesday's Notes... Simon extended his hit streak to a team-best nine games... Trageton's scoreless inning streak ended at 11.0 innings... Hiott had his third multi-hit game of the season... All three are two-hit games... BG is 1-1 in extra innings... They're 4-3 in one-run games... The Hot Rods are 2-2 on Tuesdays... They're 1-2 on the road on Tuesday.

Tied at the Top... The Hot Rods fell into a tie atop the South Division of the South Atlantic League after Saturday's loss. Winston-Salem equals the Hot Rods record at 14-8 with Rome close behind at 13-9. Hickory is three games back in fourth at 11-11. In the North, Aberdeen leads the way with a 16-5 record, with Hudson Valley five games back at 12-11. Wilmington and Brooklyn are tied in third, each 5.5 games back at 11-11.

Award-Winning Community Spirit... On Sunday, April 24, the Volunteers in Action executive committee recognized the Bowling Green Hot Rods as their 2022 Truist Spirit of Community Award winner. Since their inception in 2009, the Hot Rods have been very active in the South-Central Kentucky and Bowling Green community, partnering with numerous charitable organizations and initiatives. Recently, the Hot Rods helped clean up from the tornados that devasted Bowling Green and the surrounding cities, aiding with the cleanup of the tornado damage around Bowling Green and spearheading a charity auction that donated items from across the county to raise funds to help the community recover.

Prospect Heavy... The Hot Rods feature a total of eight players that made prospect lists between MLB.com and Baseball America for the Tampa Bay Rays. Starter Seth Johnson is the highest-ranked player on both lists that joins the team and is ranked eighth on MLB.com and 12th on BA. John Doxakis appears on MLB.com's rankings (29) but not on BA, while Alika Williams (29), Matthew Dyer (31), and Mason Montgomery (33) are all ranked on BA's list but not on MLB.com. It's important to note that Baseball America has switched to a top-40 list, while MLB.com is still operating with a top-30 format.

Big changes at the ballpark... The Hot Rods have made many upgrades to Bowling Green Ballpark with the help of the city of Bowling Green and the Tampa Bay Rays. Additional room in the home and visiting clubhouses have been made with upgrades to spaces like the kitchen areas and more meeting space for staff. A women's locker room has been created and what was once a hitting tunnel has been expanded to a training facility. A new grounds shop was erected while fans will notice a brighter playing surface thanks to new LED lights that are digitally controlled. The Happy Hiller Corner in left field also got a facelift, with new bar tops added for a unique experience at the ballpark.

