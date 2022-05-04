Renegades Shut out at Jersey Shore

LAKEWOOD, N.J. - The Hudson Valley Renegades fell to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws 5-0 on Wednesday at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Will Warren turned in a strong outing, tossing 4.0 innings of one-run ball while allowing four hits. He walked two and struck out six. The right-hander has struck out 28 batters in 21.0 innings this season, while issuing only seven walks.

Jersey Shore took the lead on an infield single from Nicolas Torres in the second inning, and tacked on another in the fifth on a Casey Martin home run off Tanner Myatt.

The solo shot brought an end to an incredible streak of 142.0 consecutive innings thrown by Renegades pitchers without allowing a home run. The streak dated back to April 15, and spanned parts of 17 games. It was the longest homerless streak for a pitching staff in full-season Minor League Baseball since 2018.

The BlueClaws added a run in the bottom of the sixth on a Nick Matera home run off Wellington Diaz, and another in the seventh when an errant pickoff attempt at third allowed a run to score. A final insurance run came home in the bottom of the eighth when Matera tripled and scored on a Carlos De La Cruz single off Alex Mauricio.

Trailing 5-0 in the top of the ninth, the Renegades loaded the bases with one out against Dominic Pipkin, but Cristian Perez bounced into a game-ending double play.

The Renegades continue their series with the BlueClaws Thursday night at ShoreTown Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:15 on the Renegades Baseball Network. Hudson Valley sends RHP Beck Way (1-0, 3.77) to the mound, while Jersey Shore has not announced a starter.

POSTGAME NOTES: Wednesday's contest marks the second time this season that the Renegades have been shut out by an opponent... The last full-season MiLB team to go at least 140 innings without allowing a home run was the Hickory Crawdads, who went 143.1 innings without a gopher ball from May 24 - June 11. Spencer Henson was 1-for-4 at the plate, with a ninth inning single breaking an 0-for-22 skid.

