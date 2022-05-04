Dash Bats Stifled in 8-2 Loss to Crawdads

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash dropped game two against Hickory 8-2.

The 'Dads struck right away, in the top of the first.

Aaron Zavala and Evan Carter singled, then Trevor Hauver walked to load the bases. Cody Freeman dug in and worked the count to 2-1, before connecting on a long drive down the left field line that left the yard for a grand slam.

Winston-Salem got a run back in the second, thanks to an Adam Hackenberg home run out to left field. They added another run in the third, on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Bryan Ramos.

Hickory added to their 4-2 advantage in the top of the fifth. Trevor Hauver singled ahead of Cody Freeman, who cranked his second home run of the night to make it a 6-2 Crawdads lead.

More offense came for Hickory in the eighth inning. After Zavala was plunked and Inoa singled, Evan Carter cleared the bases with a double into the left-center gap. Carter was thrown out at third though, on a well executed relay sequence by Winston-Salem.

The Dash fell 1-2-3 in the bottom of the ninth, dropping game two of the series by a final score of 8-2.

Chase Solesky got the loss for Winston-Salem, while Ben Anderson earned the win for Hickory.

