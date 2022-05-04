Blue Rocks Edge out Hot Rods in Opening Game of the Series

The Wilmington Blue Rocks (11-12) dropped the second game in their series against the Bowling Green Hot Rods (15-8) 8-6 on Wednesday, May 4.

On a night where the Blue Rock's defense gave up two unearned runs on two errors and made many more mistakes in the field. Wilmington was playing from behind essentially the whole game. The Hot Rod's first batter of the night doubled and would eventually score to end the inning 1-0.

Bowling Green would capitalize on the starting pitching matchup early as John Doxakis gave them a solid three innings before giving up the run. On the other hand, Blue Rocks starter Michael Cuevas had a rough outing in his 3.2 innings as he gave up eight hits and four earned runs as he left the game down 5-0.

The Hot Rods were up by the time the bottom of the fourth rolled around. That's when the Blue Rock's offense woke up and put runs on the board.

Designated hitter Israel Pineda and first baseman Omar Meregildo started the inning with back-to-back doubles and then right fielder Kevin Strohschein drove both of them in on a two-RBI single to make the score 5-2.

Something that would be a pattern throughout the night is everytime the Blue Rocks got on the board, the Hot Rods would strike back. In the top of the fifth, Bowling Green brought another run in to make the game 6-2.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Blue Rocks scored two more runs, after another RBI single from Strohschein and one from Jose Sanchez. But in the top of the eighth, the Hot Rods tacked on two runs once again to go ahead 8-4.

Despite Wilmington's efforts in the bottom of the eighth and ninth as they added a run in each to make the score 8-6, they were never able to take the lead and came up short against the Hot Rods.

The Blue Rocks have a chance for revenge on Thursday night when they face off against Bowling Green once again at 6:35 p.m.

