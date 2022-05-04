HVR Game Notes - May 4, 2022

May 4, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (12-10) at Jersey Shore BlueClaws (7-14)

RHP Will Warren (1-1, 2.65 ERA) vs. RHP Victor Vargas (0-1, 4.15 ERA)

| Game 23 | Road Game 11 | ShoreTown Ballpark | Lakewood, NJ | May 4, 2022 | First Pitch 11:05 a.m. |

GREETINGS! FROM LAKEWOOD, NEW JERSEY: The Hudson Valley Renegades head down the shore to continue a six-game series with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws this morning at ShoreTown Ballpark. Today marks the second of 30 meetings between the teams this season, with the Renegades making three trips to Lakewood and the BlueClaws making two trips to Wappingers Falls. In 2021, the Renegades went 19-11 (.633) against Jersey Shore in their first-ever season-series.

SOMEWHERE IN THE SWAMPS OF JERSEY: The Renegades fell to the BlueClaws in the series opener Tuesday night 5-3. Matt Sauer became the first Renegades starting pitcher to complete 6.0 innings this season, albeit in a losing effort. Austin Wells was 2-for-4 with a double and a home run, while Everson Pereira finished 2-for-5. Hudson Valley brought the tying run to the plate in the top of the ninth, but Pereira flew out to center to end the game.

I'M ON FIRE: After a slow start to the season, Austin Wells has put together a torrid stretch in the last two weeks. In his last 11 games (since 4/17), the catcher is 17-for-38 (.447/.553/.842), with three doubles, four home runs, nine walks and seven stolen bases. With the outburst, he raised his season batting line from .148/.273/.222 to .323/.438/.585, a 528-point jump in OPS. Wells is the Yankees No. 4 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, who also ranks him as the No. 95 prospect in MiLB, and the No. 10 overall catching prospect.

FUN DIFFERENTIAL: Through 22 games, the Renegades are +22 in run differential, second-best in the South Atlantic League North Division. Aberdeen (+35) has the best run differential in the division, while Bowling Green (+39) is tops in the SAL. However, with only 84 runs allowed, the Renegades have allowed the third-fewest runs of any team in the 12-team league, with Brooklyn (69 RA) and Bowling Green (80) being the only teams to give up fewer.

BORN TO RUN: Through 22 games, the Hudson Valley Renegades lead all teams in Minor League Baseball in stolen bases with 58.

- Jersey Shore (PHI) has 53 to place 2nd among all teams. The Gades have been caught stealing 14 times, leading to a 80.6% success rate.

- The Renegades have stolen the most bases of any team in the Yankees organization, with Somerset (AA) ranking second with 40.

- With 58 steals through 22 games, the Renegades are stealing an average of 2.64 bases per game, which puts them on pace for 348 on the season, which would smash the franchise record of 149 in 2021.

- Cooper Bowman leads the team with 12 steals, which is second in the SAL. Bowman has stolen multiple bases in a game four times this season. Aldenis Sánchez is fifth in the circuit with 10 swipes. Austin Wells, Everson Pereira and James Nelson are tied for sixth with eight each.

- Austin Wells is 8-for-8 in steals this year, and is 24-for-24 in stolen base attempts in his career.

- The Renegades have stolen at least six bases in a game as a team three times this season, including a season-high nine on 4/30.

- James Nelson has 24 steals with the Renegades, and is two shy of moving into a tie for 10th place on the franchise stolen base list.

THROW THAT SPEED BALL BY YOU: Hudson Valley Renegades pitchers are in the midst of an incredible run of 135.0 consecutive innings without allowing a home run, a period spanning parts of 16 games. The last home run allowed by the Renegades was leading off the top of the second on April 15 at Rome (Landon Stephens off Beck Way). Not only is that the longest streak for any pitching staff in Minor League Baseball this year, but it is the longest since the Salem Red Sox (Single-A, BOS) went 137.1 innings without allowing a home run from May 8-26, 2021, a streak which stretched parts of 16 games. Among full-season Minor Leagues, the last time a team went over 140 innings without allowing a home run was Hickory in 2018, who went 143.1 innings without a gopher ball from May 24 - June 11. Hudson Valley has hit 11 home runs during this span.

THE 9D SHUFFLE: On Saturday, April 30, the Hudson Valley Renegades tied a franchise record with nine stolen bases against the Wilmington Blue Rocks on nine attempts. James Nelson swiped three bags, while Aldenis Sánchez had two, and Everson Pereira, Austin Wells, Eduardo Torrealba and Cooper Bowman all had one each. That mark tied for the most stolen bases for Hudson Valley since they stole nine against the State College Spikes on July 5, 2010. In that game, Burt Reynolds (not the actor) stole three bases, and the Gades were caught stealing twice. A note: Nine stolen bases is a Portal Era (2005 - Present) record for the franchise. Game logs from 2004 and earlier are incomplete and may provide new information.

TOP OF THE MORNING: Today marks the first of five morning games played by the Renegades this season. Three of them (May 4, July 6 and August 3) are in Jersey Shore, while two are at home (May 25 vs Rome, July 13 vs Greenville). The Gades also play a Wednesday game at noon on May 18 at Brooklyn.

BACK IN THE GARDEN STATE: The Hudson Valley Renegades return to the great state of New Jersey, where they played the first game in franchise history against the New Jersey Cardinals in 1994. The beginning of a series with Jersey Shore last year marked the first time that HV had played in NJ since 2005, after which the Cards moved to State College, Pennsylvania.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 4, 2022

HVR Game Notes - May 4, 2022 - Hudson Valley Renegades

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.