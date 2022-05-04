Braves Win in Extra Innings

Greenville, SC - The Greenville Drive took on the Rome Braves at 2:05, which is the only afternoon weekday game of the season. The game went into one extra inning, and the Braves came out on top. Final was 9-5. The series is now tied 1-1.

The Drive was the first on the board in the bottom of the second inning. Nicholas Northcut homered one to center field and brought Gilberto Jimenez with him.

Rome chipped away at Greenville's lead in the third. Christian Robinson came home from Justyn-Henry Malloy's RBI single.

The Braves took the lead in the fourth thanks to Cade Bunnell who hit a dinger and brought Bryson Horne and Javier Valdes home too. They added an insurance run in the fifth inning with a Beau Philip RBI.

The Drive answered in the seventh when Nick Decker sent the ball 408 feet to center field. In the eighth, Matthew Lugo added a run to the Drive's efforts.

Lugo came in clutch when the Drive was down by one. He dropped one in left field to bring Ceddanne Rafaela home. Greenville didn't bring any more home, so the game went into extra innings.

The top of the tenth proved successful for the Braves who scored four runs to secure the game.

The Drive will continue the series against the Braves tomorrow with first pitch back to the usual 7:05.

