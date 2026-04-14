WNBA Golden State Valkyries

Marta Suárez 2026 WNBA Draft Presser

Published on April 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video


Watch Marta Suárez's full presser after being selected No. 16 by the Golden State Valkyries!

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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 14, 2026


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