Marta Suárez 2026 WNBA Draft Presser
Published on April 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video
Watch Marta Suárez's full presser after being selected No. 16 by the Golden State Valkyries!
Check out the Golden State Valkyries Statistics
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