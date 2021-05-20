Marlies Put up 6, Finish Season with Win over Senators

SCORING SUMMARY

Toronto: J. McKenna (5) PP (T. Gaudet, K. Kossila), G. Green (1) (J. McKenna), P. Gogolev (6) PP (K. Kossila, T. Liljegren), J. Brazeau (4) (T. Gaudet), F. Kràl (2) (K. Kossila), S. Sabourin (2) EN (Unassisted)

Goaltender: V. Vehviläinen (36/39)

Belleville: C. Golubef (4) (J. LaBate, M. Peca), C. Cassels (5) (P. Kelly), P. Kelly (10) (J. Beaudin, C. Cassels)

Goaltender: K. Mandolese (21/26)

ON THE SCORESHEET

Jeremy McKenna opened the scoring on the power play at 11:28 of the first period and later added the lone assist on Green's second period goal. He led the Marlies in goals against Belleville (4). McKenna ends the season with 13 points (5 goals, 8 assists) through 28 games.

Gordie Green scored Toronto's second goal at 8:24 of the second period. This was his first career AHL goal.

Pavel Gogolev scored Toronto's third goal at 16:57 of the second period on the power play. He has 12 points (6 goals, 6 assists) in his last 10 games.

Justin Brazeau scored the game-winning goal at 14:11 of the third period. He has five points (4 goals, 1 assists) in 22 games this season.

Filip Kràl scored at 14:39 of the third period. He has goals (2) in consecutive games.

Scott Sabourin scored on the empty net at 18:09 of the third period. Sabourin has two goals in six games with the Marlies this season.

Tyler Gaudet recorded the primary assist on McKenna's first period goal and the lone assist on Brazeau's third period goal. Gaudet finishes the season with 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) in 34 games. This is the second most points Gaudet has registered in a season in his AHL career,

Kalle Kossila registered the secondary assist on McKenna's first period goal, the primary assist on Gogolev's second period goal, both on the power play and the lone assist on Kràl's third period goal. He has points (3-11-14) in nine consecutive games, setting a career high point streak. Kossila has 29 points (7 goals, 22 assists) in 28 games.

Timothy Liljegren had the secondary assist on Gogolev's second period goal. He had 11 points (2 goals, 9 assists) in 21 games with the Marlies.

Veini Vehviläinen stopped 36 of the 39 shots he faced in his first win with the Marlies.

OF NOTE...

This was the Marlies' last game of the 2020-21 regular season finishing 21st overall with a record of 16-17-0-2 (34 points).

Toronto went 1-for-1 on the penalty kill and 2-for-4 on the power play. Toronto has not allowed a goal on the penalty kill in their last seven games (14/14). This is the fifth time Toronto has recorded two power play goals.

Belleville had a 39-27 edge in shots in all situations.

The Marlies finish the season 16-17-0-2 against Canadian Division opponents and 2-6-0-0 against the Belleville Senators

RECORD WHEN...

Scoring first 16-11-4-0

Tied after 2 4-2-0-0

Outshot by opponent 11-9-0-2

Did not allow a goal on penalty kill 15-9-0-1

Scored on the power play 10-5-0-1

Thursday 1-2-0-0

REGULAR SEASON LEADERS

Goals 11 (Gaudet)

Assists 22 (Kossila)

Points 29 (Kossila)

PPG 3 (Gogolev)

Shots 71 (Rosen)

+/- +11 (Kossila)

PIMS 50 (Clune)

POSTGAME QUOTES

HEAD COACH GREG MOORE

On the team's play at the end of the season:

It definitely feels good. There were stretches of the season where it felt a little bit on repeat in terms of answering some of the questions postgame with some of the inconsistencies and starts. A lot of that had to do with a lot of new bodies, people coming in midseason which kind of felt like the start of the year again where we had to work through some items and get everybody back on the same page which takes time, takes development, takes practice. It felt really special, really special these last five, six, seven games where everything just game together. We had a really good group of guys who bonded through an adverse season and found ways to win the games down the stretch.

