American Hockey League Announces Suspensions
May 20, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced the following suspensions:
- Ontario Reign forward Bokondji Imama has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of his actions in a playoff game vs. Colorado on May 18.
As Ontario's season has completed, Imama will miss the next two games for which he is active on an AHL club roster.
- Hershey Bears forward Matt Moulson has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on May 16.
As Hershey's season has completed, Moulson will miss the next game for which he is active on an AHL club roster.
