American Hockey League Announces Suspensions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced the following suspensions:

- Ontario Reign forward Bokondji Imama has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of his actions in a playoff game vs. Colorado on May 18.

As Ontario's season has completed, Imama will miss the next two games for which he is active on an AHL club roster.

- Hershey Bears forward Matt Moulson has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on May 16.

As Hershey's season has completed, Moulson will miss the next game for which he is active on an AHL club roster.

