Thank You from the Belleville Senators

May 20, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







The Belleville Senators would like to extend their sincerest appreciation for the staff and team members from the Ottawa Senators, Canadian Tire Centre, TSN1200 and Aramark for their diligent hard work this unique season.

While changing venues brought on a host of new challenges and experiences, it was made easier by the amazing people who helped facilitate the transition and 2020-21 season at the Canadian Tire Centre.

An experience Belleville Senators players and staff will never forget, in a year like no other, thank you for your support and efforts. We couldn't have done it without you.

Game Production:

Alex Haslam, Alex Marchand, Andrew Cadzow, Arend Nijhuis, Cory Whippler, David Gabriel, Emily Knight, Jared Feldman, Jason Worden, Jeffrey Hay, Jenna Stirling, Jon Trottier, Kevin Burton, Kristin Ariss, Mark Totti, Orlando Thomas, Scott Tetreault, and Stan Kertesz.

Operations:

Tim Swords, Alex Gagnon, Andre Bussiers, Benton Swords, Brad Webber, Craig Chadwick, Glen McDonald, Jaden Swords, Josh Tapp, Matt Hodge, Olivia Marino, Ralph Yeretch, Sean Cavanagh, Silvano Bergnach, Tyler Nuttall, Wade Shields, and Zach Hodge.

Security and Guest Services:

Bill Ellam, Cathy Buda, Claire McCaughan, Darren Langdon, Doug Cameron, Doug Oakman, Eric Kay, Graham Wright, Greg Harriett, Jen O'Connell, John McDonald, Keith Gallagher, MJ McHale, Paul Hoganson, Rick Wood, and Rob Laderoute.

Off Ice Officials:

Chris Kelly, Dave Craig, Dave Keenan, Don Wolski, Frank Brock, Jeff Bracken, Jeff Johnston, John Rioux, Ryan Campbell, Steph Parent, and Terry Mushka.

Medical:

Dr. Don Chow and Gerry Townend.

Equipment and Dressing Room:

Bram Karp, Daniel Giordano and Cory Ratcliffe.

Communications and IT:

Brett Varey, Chris Moore and Tyler Stoiber.

Custodial:

Deb McBride, Edwin Galula, Garry Yeck, and Robert Leblanc.

Aramark:

Andrew Pixeto, Chef Greg Ryall, Corey Angelovici, Ethan Somberg, Kevin Ashe and Meaghan Hamilton.

TSN1200:

AJ Jakubec, Brad Smyth, and Cam Clement.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.