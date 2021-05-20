Providence Bruins Sign Ian Mckinnon to One-Year AHL Contract
May 20, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Providence Bruins General Manager John Ferguson announced today, May 20, that the team has signed forward Ian McKinnon to a one-year AHL contract.
"Ian came up to Providence this year and was a solid addition to our group, both on and off the ice," said Ferguson. "We look forward to seeing what improvements he can make this summer to add to his impact next season."
McKinnon, a native of Whitby, Ontario, skated in 10 games with the P-Bruins last season and recorded three points (1G, 2A), including a goal in the final game of the regular season that helped Providence clinch the Atlantic Division title for the second consecutive year.
"Ian came in from day one as advertised - fast, shot ready, and physical," said Providence Head Coach Jay Leach. "He has an ability to look after his teammates and has earned his way into the American Hockey League. We are thrilled to have him on board and look forward to watching him develop as a regular for us next season."
The P-Bruins will open the 2021-22 season on Saturday, October 16, at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. Details on start time and opponent will be released at a later date.
Providence Bruins Sign Ian Mckinnon to One-Year AHL Contract
