Marlies Fall to Senators on the Road

May 20, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







SCORING SUMMARY

Toronto: F. Kràl (1) (G. Green, M. Hollowell), N. Hoefenmayer (2) (P. Gogolev, H. Elynuik), S. Sabourin (1) (J. Duszak, N. Hoefenmayer), K. Kossila (7) (M. Kokkonen, B. McMann)

Goaltender: J. Woll (5/8), V. Vehviläinen (22/24) L

Belleville: J. LaBate (7) (E. Sokolov, M. Peca), J. Beaudin (6) (C. Cassels), E. Sokolov (15) (Unassisted), C. Bishop (2) (A. Crookshank, O. LeBlanc), P. Kelly (9) (J. Beaudin, C. Cassels), A. Crookshank (5) EN (L. Thomson, C. Bishop)

Goaltender: M. Sogaard (23/27) W

ON THE SCORESHEET

Filip Kràl put the Marlies on the board at 19:45 of the first period. This was his first career AHL goal.

Noel Hoefenmayer scored Toronto's second goal at 5:25 of the second period and later added the secondary assist on Sabourin's second period goal. This was his first multi-point game. Hoefenmayer has six points (2 goals, 4 assists) in 18 games this season.

Scott Sabourin scored Toronto's third goal at 6:45 of the second period. Sabourin has one goal in five games with the Marlies this season.

Kalle Kossila scored Toronto's fourth goal at 15:12 of the third period. He has points (3-8-11) in eight consecutive games, matching a career-high point streak set in 2016-17. Kossila has 26 points (7 goals, 19 assists) in 27 games.

Gordie Green recorded the primary assist on Kràl's first period goal. This was Green's first career AHL point.

Mac Hollowell registered the primary assist on Kràl's first period goal. Hollowell has 10 points (2 goals, 8 assists) in 26 games with the Marlies.

Pavel Gogolev had the primary assist on Hoefenmayer's second period goal. He has 11 points (5 goals, 6 assists) in his last nine games.

Hudson Elynuik picked up the secondary assist on Hoefenmayer's second period goal. He has six points (2 goals, 4 assists) in 20 games this season.

Joseph Duszak recorded the primary assist on Sabourin's second period goal. He has points (2-4-6) in his last six games. Duszak has collected 12 points (4 goals, 8 assists) in 24 games.

Mikko Kokkonen registered the primary assist on Kossila's third period goal. He has seven points (1 goal, 6 assists) in 10 games this season.

Bobby McMann had the secondary assist on Kossila's third period goal. He has points (1-1-2) in consecutive games. McMann has four points (2 goals, 2 assists) in 20 games with the Marlies.

Joseph Woll stopped five of the eight shots he faced. Veini Vehviläinen stopped 22 of the 24 shots he faced in relief of Woll.

OF NOTE...

Toronto went 1-for-1 on the penalty kill and 0-for-1 on the power play. Toronto has not allowed a goal on the penalty kill in their last six games (13/13).

Belleville had a 33-27 edge in shots in all situations. Scott Sabourin led the Marlies with four shots on goal.

The Marlies are 15-17-0-2 against Canadian Division opponents and 1-6-0-0 against the Belleville Senators

RECORD WHEN...

Trailing after 1 2-9-0-1

Trailing after 2 0-15-0-1

Outshot by opponent 9-9-0-2

Did not allow a goal on penalty kill 14-9-0-1

Did not score on the power play 6-12-0-1

Wednesday 4-2-0-0

REGULAR SEASON LEADERS

Goals 11 (Gaudet)

Assists 19 (Kossila)

Points 26 (Kossila)

PPG 2 (Brazeau, Gogolev, Kossila, Robertson)

Shots 71 (Rosen)

+/- +10 (Kossila)

PIMS 50 (Clune)

POSTGAME QUOTES

HEAD COACH GREG MOORE

On tonight's game:

It was not the first period we were looking for. We haven't had good starts against this team. I don't know what has been the problem mentally for our guys to get excited to play against a team that typically is a bit of a rival for us with how many times we play them per year in the regular season, how close they are. We've had such good success the last four games, 60-minutes of playing a certain way. We got to it into the second period at some point but we shot ourselves in the foot a little bit early. It was a great effort for the guys to come back, find their way into managing the game and starting and setting up our O-zones better but we put ourselves in a tough spot early.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

May 18 Martin Marincin (D) - Recalled from loan by Toronto (NHL Taxi)

May 18 Stefan Noesen (RW) - Recalled from loan by Toronto (NHL Taxi)

May 18 Michael Hutchinson (G) - Recalled from loan by Toronto (NHL Taxi)

May 17 Mac Hollowell (D) - Returned on loan from Toronto (NHL)

May 17 Scott Sabourin (RW) - Returned on loan from Toronto (NHL)

UPCOMING GAMES:

*All times Eastern Standard Time

Thursday, May 20 at Belleville - 4:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.