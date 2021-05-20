"The First Five" Wolves Games for 2021-22 Go on Sale Tuesday

GLENVIEW, Illinois - After winning their fourth American Hockey League division title in five years, the Chicago Wolves are excited to announce five select home dates for the 2021-22 AHL season as they prepare to chase their fifth league championship.

The Wolves will host their home opener on Saturday, Oct. 16, at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, which marks the team's first game on its traditional home ice since March 8, 2020. The Wolves also are scheduled for home games on Sunday, Nov. 7, Saturday, Nov. 13, Saturday, Jan. 8, and Sunday, March 6.

To celebrate the team's return to Allstate Arena - and the chance to play in front of their fans - the Wolves are taking the unprecedented step of putting tickets on sale for these five select games well in advance of the full schedule expected to be released in July.

Starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25, Wolves fans can acquire Allstate Arena's best seats for "The First Five" in two ways:

A) The First Five mini-plan: When you buy at least one ticket to each of The First Five games, then you earn the opportunity to have your picture taken inside the Wolves' penalty box. This offer is limited to the first 500 people who take advantage by July 27. Learn more here.

B) Traditional single-game tickets: Buy as many as you like for as many of the five games as you like.

For more information on customized Wolves ticket plans for the 2021-22 season - everything from The First Five to Alpha Wolf season-ticket packages to tailor-made group outings - visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

