San Jose Barracuda Advance to Pacific Division Semifinals

SAN JOSE, CA - The American Hockey League (@TheAHL) today announced the schedule for the 2020-21 Division Semifinal between the San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda) and Henderson Silver Knights (@HSKnights).

The Barracuda defeated the Tucson Roadrunners (2-1, W) on Tuesday and the Colorado Eagles (5-1, W) on Wednesday in two, single-elimination play-in games to earn the right to face the Silver Knights. This is the fifth time in six seasons in San Jose in which the Barracuda have qualified for the playoffs

San Jose is set to play Henderson (Vegas Golden Knights AHL affiliate) in a best-of-three series which will begin on Fri., May 21, 2021 (7 p.m.) at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

Pacific Division Semifinals (best-of-three)

(1) Henderson Silver Knights vs. San Jose Barracuda (4)

Game 1 - Fri., May 21 - San Jose Barracuda at Henderson, 7:00 PDT

Game 2 - Sun., May 23 - San Jose Barracuda at Henderson, 1:00 PDT

Game 3 - Mon., May 24 - San Jose Barracuda at Henderson, 1:00 PDT (if necessary)

- All games at Las Vegas, NV

The semifinal winners will advance to the best-of-three finals, with that winner being awarded the John D. Chick Trophy as champions of the Pacific Division, with the higher seeded team hosting the final round. The other best-of-three series between the Bakersfield Condors (2) and the San Diego Gulls (3) is also set to begin on Friday (at Mechanics Bank Arena - Bakersfield, CA).

Several of the Sharks top prospects are currently on the Barracuda roster and could be in uniform , including forwards Scott Reedy, Dillon Hamaliuk, Jake McGrew, Alex True, Ivan Chekhovich, Max Letunov, Jayden Halbgewachs, Tristen Robins, Brandon Coe, defensemen Ryan Merkley, Jake Middleton, Brinson Pasichnuk, Nicolas Meloche and goaltenders Alexei Melnichuk, Josef Korenar, Zachary Sawchenko andÂ Zachary Emond.

All Barracuda playoff action can be heard on the Sharks Audio Network via the Sharks+SAP Center App and online at sjsharks.com and sjbarracuda.com/listen. In addition, all games can be watched at AHLTV.com for a small fee.

