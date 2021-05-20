Cooper Marody Wins Marshall Award as AHL's Top Goal Scorer

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The American Hockey League (AHL) announced today that Cooper Marody of the Bakersfield Condors has won the Willie Marshall Award as the leading goal scorer for the 2020-21 season.

Marody led the AHL with 21 goals and tied for third in overall scoring with 36 points in 39 games for Bakersfield this season, his third pro campaign. A native of Brighton, Mich., Marody was an AHL All-Star as a rookie in 2018-19 and has registered 46 goals and 74 assists for 120 points in 130 career AHL contests with the Condors. Originally selected by Philadelphia in the sixth round of the 2015 NHL Draft, Marody was acquired by Edmonton on Mar. 21, 2018.

The AHL's goal-scoring award was established in 2004 to honor Willie Marshall, the AHL's all-time leader in goals, assists, points and games played; winners include Mike Cammalleri (2005), Alexandre Giroux (2009, '10), Colin McDonald (2011), Cory Conacher (2012), Tyler Johnson (2013), Frank Vatrano (2016), Valentin Zykov (2018), Carter Verhaeghe (2019), Alex Barre-Boulet (2019) and Gerry Mayhew (2020). Other previous yearly goal-scoring leaders include Bryan Hextall (1937), Lou Trudel (1942, '45), Fred Glover (1951), Dunc Fisher (1958), Jimmy Anderson (1961, '64), Yvon Lambert (1973), Gordie Clark (1980), Paul Gardner (1985, '86), Jody Gage (1988) and Brad Smyth (1996, 2001).

CONDORS HOST GULLS IN SEMIFINAL BEST-OF-3 STARTING FRIDAY NIGHT

The (#2) Bakersfield Condors host the (#3) San Diego Gulls in a Best-of-3 Semifinal Series starting Friday at 6 p.m. Tickets are available by clicking the button below. If you cannot be in attendance, the game will be televised LIVE on 23ABC thanks to Three-Way Chevrolet and Dignity Health, Mercy and Memorial Hospitals.

