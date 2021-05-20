Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Marlies, May 20th

May 20, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







The Set-Up:

The Belleville Sens will complete their 2020-21 season this afternoon against the Toronto Marlies.

The Sens set a new franchise record for consecutive wins last night, beating the Marlies 6-4. They are 18-15-1-0 heading into todays final game.

Roster Notes:

The Belleville Sens will have Kevin Mandolese in goal tonight, backed up by Mads Sogaard.

Olle Alsing, Vitaly Abramov, Cedrick Andree, Logan Brown, Curtis Douglas, Jonathan Davidsson, Joey Daccord, Ridly Greig, Filip Gustavsson, Roby Jarventie, Jack Kopacka, Hubert Labrie and Colby Williams are out for Belleville.

Previous History:

The Belleville Senators are 6-1-0-0 against the Marlies heading into today's match-up, with 37 points and in 3rd place in the Canadian Division. The Marlies sit in 4th place in the Canadian Division, with 32 points.

Where to Watch:

Today's game starts at 4pm and can be seen LIVE on Belleville Senators AHLTV brought to you by CAA, with the broadcast on TSN1200 and CJBQ800.

Don't forget to download the Belleville Senators app before game time, and follow the Sens social media for updates.

Merchandise Promotion:

We want to thank our fans for their support during this unique and challenging season! So we are offering 20% off EVERYTHING today until midnight!

Code: SENSTHANKS

Shop: https://shop.bellevillesens.com/

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.