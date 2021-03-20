Marlies Fall Short against Belleville

SCORING SUMMARY

Toronto: K. Agostino (3) (J. Anderson, A. Brooks), J. McKenna (1) (K. Agostino, K. Kossila)

Goaltender: J. Woll (29/32)

Belleville: M. Peca (1) (J. Dougherty, V. Abramov), A. Formenton (4) PP (E. Brannstrom, K. Mandolese), C. Goloubef (3) (C. Cassels, J. LaBate)

Goaltender: K. Mandolese (43/45)

ON THE SCORESHEET

Kenny Agostino put the Marlies on the board at 3:00 of the second period and later added the primary assist on McKenna's third period goal. He had seven shots on net. Agostino has nine points (3 goals, 6 assists) in nine games with the Marlies.

Jeremy McKenna scored at 1:23 of the third period. This was his first professional goal. He has three points (1 goal, 2 assists) in eight games this season with the Marlies.

Joey Anderson recorded the primary assist on Agostin's second period goal. He has points (2-1-3) in three consecutive games. He has eight points (5 goals, 3 assists) in 15 games with the Marlies.

Adam Brooks registered the secondary assist on Agostino's second period goal. Brooks has 13 points (5 goals, 13 assists) in 15 games.

Kalle Kossila had the secondary assist on McKenna's third period goal. Kossila has six points (1 goal, 5 assists) in nine games with the Marlies.

Joseph Woll stopped 29 of 32 shots he faced. He is now 1-1-0-0 on the season with a 3.04 goals against average and 0.909 save percentage.

ON THE ROAD

Toronto's road record is 4-5-0-1 (9 PTS). Toronto's longest road point streak has reached four points on two occasions this season (02/15 to 02/16, 02/21 to 02/23).

The Marlies have outscored their opponents 33-32. Toronto has scored the most goals on the road in the league.

Joey Anderson and Tyler Gaudet lead the Marlies in goals (4). Gaudet also leads the team in points (10) and is tied for the lead in assists (6) with Kenny Agostino and Adam Brooks.

OF NOTE...

Toronto went 4-for-5 on the penalty kill and 0-for-9 on the power play.

Toronto had a 45-32 edge in shots in all situations. Calle Rosen led the Marlies with nine shots on goal. This is the second time this season Toronto has recorded 45 shots on goal (Feb. 18 at MAN).

The Marlies are 7-7-0-1 against Canadian Division opponents and 0-1-0-0 against the Belleville Senators.

RECORD WHEN...

The Marlies are 2-3-0-1 when trailing after the first period and 0-6-0-1 when trailing after the second period.

Toronto is 3-5-0-0 when outshooting their opponent.

The Marlies are 1-4-0-0 in Friday games and are 3-3-0-1 in March.

MARLIES LEADERS

Goals: J. Anderson, T. Gaudet, T. Kivihalme (5)

Assists: A. Brooks, T. Gaudet (8)

Points: T. Gaudet (13)

PPG: J. Brazeau, A. Brooks (2)

Shots: J. Anderson (32)

+/-: T. Gaudet (+14)

PIMS: C. Rosen (37)

POSTGAME QUOTES

HEAD COACH GREG MOORE

On the team needing more urgency to start the game:

We lacked a bit of urgency to start. It's now two starts in a row over the last two games where we've probably eased our way in. Hopefully the group can respond and come out with a little more urgency to start. Again, we needed to be resilient and find our way back into the game. It's one of those games that's really tough with all the special teams, the flow. There's a lot of guys sitting there for long periods of time that aren't necessarily on the power play. Difficult game but there's definitely needing to be a stronger start for us.

On opportunities on the power play:

There was lots of great stuff. We felt as a staff that we generated a lot of good looks. Their goalie was really patient. He made a lot of good spots but it's not as if we got through nine power plays and didn't generate anything. There was definitely a lot of good things created. We were just trying to get them to not get frustrated and keep attacking. It's one of those nights where we don't generate as much as we'd like. Now we did get the one goal that was technically off our power play, the guy just came out of the box. We still had the advantage, it just doesn't show up on the scoresheet. Overall the guys should feel good about the step they took on the power play tonight.

On Jeremy McKenna:

He's been unbelievable. Team guy. The decisions he's been making around the rink. His puck play and how smart he is. He's a really good hockey play. You can tell on the bench. He's rooting for his teammates. He's bought in 100 per cent. It's good to see him get rewarded tonight. I'm sure he will remember it. It's exciting. I'm sure it's the first of many.

JEREMY McKENNA (FIRST PROFESSIONAL GOAL)

On his first professional goal:

It felt so good. It's been a long road to get here. I was just sitting on the bench, thinking of all the people who've helped you to get here. I'm so happy. It's for my family and for everybody back in PEI. We were working it down low and just trying to get it to the net. Chipped it back in and it went in off the post. I was so happy and it's a great feeling.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Mar. 18 Kai Edmonds (G) - Released from ATO

Nic Petan (LW) - Recalled from loan by Toronto (NHL Taxi)

Mar. 17 Kenny Agostino (LW) - Returned on loan from Toronto (NHL Taxi)

Alexander Barabanov (F) - Recalled from loan by Toronto (NHL Taxi)

Mar. 16 Alex Galchenyuk (C) - Recalled from loan by Toronto (NHL Taxi)

Timothy Liljegren (D) - Recalled from loan by Toronto (NHL Taxi)

Calle Rosen (D) - Returned on loan from Toronto (NHL Taxi)

UPCOMING GAMES:

*All times Eastern Standard Time

March 20 at Belleville - 3:00 p.m.

March 24 vs. Belleville - 7:00 p.m.

March 29 vs. Stockton - 2:00 p.m.

March 31 vs. Stockton - 7:00 p.m.

April 3 vs. Belleville - 3:00 p.m.

