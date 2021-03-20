Game Preview: Condors Host Ontario at 3 p.m. Live on 23ABC

March 20, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors host the Ontario Reign on Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena at 3 p.m. It is the first of two on the weekend televised LIVE on 23ABC presented by Three-Way Chevrolet and Dignity Health. Additional broadcast outlets include Fox Sports 970 AM, iHeartRadio App, and streamed on AHLTV.

JERSEY RAFFLE - BOUCHARD TODAY!

You can win a Evan Bouchard game-worn, signed jersey for just $10 Saturday. He is currently in the NHL with the Edmonton Oilers. Click the button below to get your raffle tickets with the winner announced during the third period tonight.

ENTER TO WIN

CELEIGH CHAPMAN PERFORMS THE NATIONAL ANTHEM

Bakersfield's own Celeigh Chapman will perform tonight's National Anthem. A graduate of USC's prestigious Thornton School of Music, her work has been featured in numerous films, television, and video games including Sony Pictures, EA Games, TBS, and FOX. Her music is available on iTunes and Spotify.

GAME TIME DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

This weekend's edition features Ryan McLeod on the cover, a story on the hottest line in the AHL, and a feature on d-man Markus Niemelainen.

PROMOTIONS

BIG BRAND TIRE FIRST GOAL CHALLENGE: Enter on the team's Facebook page starting at noon for your chance to win a complimentary oil change.

YOU WIN WHEN THE CONDORS WIN THANKS TO SAMCO: When the Condors win, screenshot the winning image on the team's Instagram story and bring to any Bakersfield SAMCO location for a complimentary 20 oz. icee or fountain soda within 24 hours.

TODAY

The Bakersfield Condors open up a two-game set with the Ontario Reign at 3 p.m. Bakersfield has won the first two games in the eight-game season series. Today's game features two of the hotter teams in the AHL with the Condors having won nine of 10 and the Reign with four consecutive wins.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Bakersfield fired 40 shots on Wednesday night in a 4-3 loss at San Jose. The loss snapped the team's nine-game winning streak. C Adam Cracknell and RW Seth Griffith scored less than a minute apart to cut a three-goal deficit to one, but the Condors could not find the equalizer. Cooper Marody extended his point streak to a team record 11 games with an assist.

Ontario swept Tucson on the road. In Wednesday's 6-2 win RW Arthur Kaliyev scored twice and added an assist. LW Boko Imama scored for the second straight game and had two points. It was the third win over the Roadrunners this season for Ontario who also knocked off division-leading Henderson last Saturday.

BENNY AND THE JETS

Tyler Benson, Ryan McLeod, and Cooper Marody remain red hot. Marody and Benson are 1-2 in the AHL scoring race while McLeod has 14 points (6g-8a) and is +13 in his last 11 games. Since February 12, the trio is 1-2-3 in AHL scoring. After being held off the scoresheet for the first time in 10 games, Benson scored on Wednesday to give him 16 points (4g-12a) in his last 11.

NINE IS FINE

G Stuart Skinner has won his last nine starts since Feb. 19. Over that span he has a 1.33 goals-against average and a .951 save percentage with two shutouts. Overall, he leads the league in wins by two, is second in GAA and fourth in save percentage.

CONDORS NOTES

Adam Cracknell has eight points (4g-4a) in his last 11 games. His 48 shots paces the team... LW James Hamblin has four points (3g-1a) in his last five games... Tyler Benson leads the AHL in assists with 12... The Condors penalty kill is 2nd in the AHL at 88.9%... Cooper Marody has 19 points (11g-8a) on his AHL season-high, 11 game point streak.

REIGN NOTES

Ontario has outscored teams 20-8 on its current four-game win streak... Arthur Kaliyev has five goals and two assists for seven points in his last four games... Quinton Byfield has goals in his last two and is on a three-game point streak (2g-1a). He was drafted second overal in the 2020 NHL Draft... Rasmus Kupari had an eight-game point streak end on Wednesday. He has 2g-8a over his last nine games.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.