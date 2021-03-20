P-Bruins Continue to Lead Division, Defeat Hartford Wolf Pack, 6-1

HARTFORD, CT. - Alex-Olivier Voyer scored two goals and Kyle Keyser earned his first win of the season as the Providence Bruins defeated the Hartford Wolf Pack, 6-1, on Saturday afternoon. In total, 10 different P-Bruins recorded at least one point in the victory. The win marks Providence's fourth straight win and 10th win in their last 12 contests. Providence has recorded a point in eight consecutive games and 11 of their last 12 contests.

1st 2nd 3rd Final

PROVIDENCE 1 2 3 6

HARTFORD 0 0 1 1

JAY LEACH, HEAD COACH

"It's (the season) not the same. It's not going to be the same. It never was really going to be the same. With that being said, it's a professional hockey game in the American Hockey League against a formidable opponent that we've played for years and years and years. We certainly respect the two opponents we've played and we certainly want to make sure we do everything we possibly can to win every one of those games. That's just the way it's going to be.

I think today, and even our last game, I can't say our performance was as solid as its been throughout. We were able to capitalize on some chances, but I think we're getting a little loose. I think it's a challenge for us to be able to maintain the level of play that we've had up until this point and it will be a challenge. If you keep playing the same teams over and over, they're going to keep pushing harder and harder. I'm certainly excited for our success, but I'm also aware how hard it will be to continue that sort of stretch against these two teams. They're going to get better and we're going to have to do the same."

STATS

- Alex-Olivier Voyer recorded his first career multi- goal game with two goals. The rookie has four points (3G, 1A) in 12 games this season.

- Cameron Hughes extended his point streak to five games with two assists. Over the past five games, Hughes has recorded nine points (2G,7A).

- Paul Carey scored his first goal of the season, the game-opening goal. Carey has picked up 11 points (1G, 10A) in 14 games this season.

- Jakub Lauko extended his point streak to four games with a goal and an assist. Lauko has six points (3G, 3A) in his last four contests.

- Kyle Keyser earned his first win of the season, making 27 saves on 28 shots.

- Samuel Asselin scored his fifth goal of the season and has now recorded 10 points (5G, 5A) in 14 games this season.

- Ian McKinnon recorded an assist for the second consecutive game.

- Robert Lantosi also picked up an assist and has three points (1G, 2A) in his last three games.

- Joel Messner scored his first goal of the season.

NEXT GAME

- The P-Bruins will travel to Marlboro, Massachusetts for a rematch with the Hartford Wolf Pack on Thursday, March 25 at XL Center. Puck drop is set for 1 p.m. ET.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP PTS

PROVIDENCE 14 23

HARTFORD 10 7

BRIDGEPORT 10 6

