Barracuda Outdone by Knights, 5-2
March 20, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
Las Vegas, NV - The San Jose Barracuda (6-5-4) took on the Henderson Silver Knights (Vegas Golden Knights) (12-2-0-0) on Saturday afternoon at the Orleans Arena for the first regular-season meeting between the two teams ever and despite leading after one period, the Barracuda were dropped, 5-2.
- Alex True (5) scored with .01 seconds on the clock in the first to extend his point streak to five games (3+3=6)
- Maxim Letunov (2) snapped a five-game goalless drought with his first period goal
- In his first game of the year with the Barracuda, Ivan Chekhovich picked up the primary assist on Letunov's goal in the first period
- Alexei Melnichuk did not finish the game due to an apparent injury suffered in the second so Zachary Sawchenko made his season debut by finishing off the final 20 minutes
- Former Barracuda forward Danny O'Regan collected two points (1+1=2) and now leads the Silver Knights in scoring (14)
- With the win, the Silver Knights improved to 6-0 on home ice this season
