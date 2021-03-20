Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs Marlies March 20th

The Set-Up:

The Belleville Senators are right back at it this afternoon after their 3-2 win against the Toronto Marlies last night.

The Sens are 3-8-0-0 heading into this afternoons match-up.

Roster Notes:

The Sens will have Anton Forsberg in goal for the first time, backed up by Kevin Mandolese.

Angus Crookshank, Zach Magwood, Logan Brown, Jack Kopacka, Robert Calisti, Hubert Labrie, Merrick Rippon and Jonathan Aspirot are out for Belleville.

Previous History:

The Belleville Senators beat the Toronto Marlies last night in Ottawa, with goals by Matthew Peca, Alex Formenton and Cody Goloubef. The Sens were 5-4-1-0 against the Marlies during the 2019-20 season.

Watch last nights Mackay Insurance Post Game Here.

Who to Watch:

Anton Forsberg will be making his first start for Belleville this afternoon, after being claimed on waivers by Ottawa on Wednesday. Forsberg spent the 2019-20 season playing 3 games for the Carolina Hurricanes and 27 for their AHL affiliate. Drafted in the seventh round in 2011 (#188 overall) by Columbus, the Swedish native has been on four NHL rosters this season without playing a game, making this his first start in more than a year.

Where to Watch:

Today's game starts at 3pm and can be seen LIVE on Belleville Senators AHLTV brought to you by CAA, as well as on TSN1200 and CJBQ.

Merchandise Promotion:

