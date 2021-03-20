Heat Look to Even Series with Rocket Saturday

Saturday, March 20, 2021

Matchup: Stockton Heat (8-3-1-0; 1st Canadian) vs. Laval Rocket (9-4-1-0; 2nd Canadian)

Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome | Calgary, AB

Time: 2:00 p.m. MST | 1:00 p.m. PST

Broadcast: Today's game will be available on AHLTV.com.

Follow Along: For live, in-game updates, follow the Heat on Twitter @AHLHeat.

TODAY

The Heat seek to even the series against the visiting Laval Rocket, who took the first contest of a four-game set with a 4-3 overtime decision on Thursday. Laval raced out to a 3-0 lead in the game's opening frame, but Stockton found its footing and clawed back to salvage a point. With the effort, the Heat extended their home point streak to three games.

MATTY ICE

Matthew Phillips took over Stockton's team scoring lead for the season, potting his sixth goal of the campaign on Thursday for a Stockton-best 15th point. The third-year forward and 2019-20 AHL All-Star now has two game-tying goals in the third period of games on the young season in addition to a game-winning, overtime goal last week against Manitoba.

PHILP FLEXING

Luke Philp notched his second multi-point effort of the season as well on Thursday with a goal and an assist. The second-year winger has found his way onto the score sheet in three straight, five of the last six and seven of the last nine games. He crossed the 40-point milestone for his career with his two points in Stockton's last outing.

GAWDS' PLAN

Glenn Gawdin is getting going on the offensive end, his pair of assists on Stockton's first two scores in Thursday's game giving him his second multi-point game of the season. The forward, who made his NHL debut earlier in the campaign, has climbed to sixth in scoring among active players for the Heat with all of his points coming at even strength.

NO-MINGUE

It had been over a year since Louis Domingue's last game action prior to minding the crease for the Heat on Thursday, with the goalie's most recent outing coming on March 1, 2020 as a member of the Vancouver Canucks against the Columbus Blue Jackets. After a rocky first frame, Domingue found his footing with 16 saves on 16 shots faced over the final two frames to help the Heat overcome a 3-0 hole and salvage a point.

CATCH FROESE

Byron Froese returned to Stockton's lineup for the first time this season, centering Martin Pospisil and Dmitry Zavgorodniy on Thursday. Froese captained the Heat in 2019-20 while producing career-best offensive numbers and once again donned the 'C' in his 2021 debut with the club.

