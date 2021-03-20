Mahura Reassigned to Gulls
March 20, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned defenseman Josh Mahura to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Mahura, 22 (5/5/98), recorded 1-2=3 points and four penalty minutes (PIM) in 11 games with Anaheim this season. The 6-0, 186-pound defenseman has earned 3-9=12 points and 10 PIM in 39 career games with the Ducks.
Selected by Anaheim in the third round (85th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Mahura began 2020-21 with San Diego, recording 1-3=4 points with a +2 rating and two PIM in six AHL games. The St. Albert, Alberta native has collected 6-38=44 points and 52 PIM in 90 career AHL games with San Diego.
