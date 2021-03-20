Reign Outscored by Bakersfield

March 20, 2021 (ONT 6, BAK 8)

Date: March 20th, 2021

Venue: Mechanics Bank Arena - Bakersfield, CA

Attendance: 0

Box Score: http://bit.ly/mar20gamesheet

Photos: https://flic.kr/s/aHsmUX8n5d

See below for notes from tonight's 8-6 loss against the Bakersfield Condors:

All goals can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-9kA1EtyCoE

Samuel Fagemo (1-1=2) scored first for the Reign, with assists from Kale Clague (0-1=1) and Lias Andersson (0-2=2). Fagemo now has 12 points in 18 games this season.

Quinton Byfield (1-0=1) scored his fourth goal of the season, from Akil Thomas (0-1=1) and Sean Durzi (1-2=3). Byfield continues his goal streak to three games, and has 11 points in 18 games this season.

Blaine Byron (2-1=3) recorded two goals in tonight's game and an assist, adding to his 12 point season total from 18 games played. The first goal recorded assists from Samuel Fagemo (1-1=2) and Sean Durzi (1-2=3), with the second goal assists credited to Alex Turcotte (0-2=2) and Rasmus Kupari (0-2=2).

Arthur Kaliyev (1-0=1) netted a goal, extending his 3-game point streak, from Alex Turcotte (0-2=2) and Rasmus Kupari (0-2=2). Kaliyev now has 14 points in 18 games, and is tied with Kupari for most Reign points.

Sean Durzi (1-2=3) earned a goal and two assists for the Reign, and now has 6 points in his last 4 games played. Lias Andersson (0-2=2) and Blaine Byron (2-1=3) are credited for the assists, and Durzi gets the assist on Byfield and Byron's goals. Durzi now has 10 points in 18 games played.

Lias Andersson (0-2=2) picked up two assists on the night, making his season total 5 points in 4 games with the Reign.

Akil Thomas (0-1=1) adds to his three-game point streak, and has 8 points so far this season.

Alex Turcotte (0-2=2) gets two assists in tonight's game, extending his four-game point streak. Turcotte has 7 points in 12 games played with the Reign so far.

Rasmus Kupari (0-2=2) gained two assists from Byron's and Kaliyev's goals. Kupari now has 14 points in 13 games, and is tied with Kaliyev for most points on the Reign roster.

ONT Record: (5-11-2-0)

BAK Record: (10-6-0-0)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 2 4 0 - 6

BAK 1 2 5 - 8

Shots PP

ONT 26 2/3

BAK 29 1/1

Three Stars:

1) BAK - Blake Christensen

2) BAK - Ryan McLeod

3) BAK - Adam Cracknell

GWG: Blake Christensen (2)

W: Olivier Rodrigue (1-4-0)

L: J-F Berube (3-5-1)

Next Game: Sunday, March 21st vs. Bakersfield Condors, 3:00 PM PDT at Mechanics Bank Arena - Bakersfield, CA

