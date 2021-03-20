Reign Outscored by Bakersfield
March 20, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
March 20, 2021 (ONT 6, BAK 8)
Date: March 20th, 2021
Venue: Mechanics Bank Arena - Bakersfield, CA
Attendance: 0
Box Score: http://bit.ly/mar20gamesheet
Photos: https://flic.kr/s/aHsmUX8n5d
See below for notes from tonight's 8-6 loss against the Bakersfield Condors:
All goals can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-9kA1EtyCoE
Samuel Fagemo (1-1=2) scored first for the Reign, with assists from Kale Clague (0-1=1) and Lias Andersson (0-2=2). Fagemo now has 12 points in 18 games this season.
Quinton Byfield (1-0=1) scored his fourth goal of the season, from Akil Thomas (0-1=1) and Sean Durzi (1-2=3). Byfield continues his goal streak to three games, and has 11 points in 18 games this season.
Blaine Byron (2-1=3) recorded two goals in tonight's game and an assist, adding to his 12 point season total from 18 games played. The first goal recorded assists from Samuel Fagemo (1-1=2) and Sean Durzi (1-2=3), with the second goal assists credited to Alex Turcotte (0-2=2) and Rasmus Kupari (0-2=2).
Arthur Kaliyev (1-0=1) netted a goal, extending his 3-game point streak, from Alex Turcotte (0-2=2) and Rasmus Kupari (0-2=2). Kaliyev now has 14 points in 18 games, and is tied with Kupari for most Reign points.
Sean Durzi (1-2=3) earned a goal and two assists for the Reign, and now has 6 points in his last 4 games played. Lias Andersson (0-2=2) and Blaine Byron (2-1=3) are credited for the assists, and Durzi gets the assist on Byfield and Byron's goals. Durzi now has 10 points in 18 games played.
Lias Andersson (0-2=2) picked up two assists on the night, making his season total 5 points in 4 games with the Reign.
Akil Thomas (0-1=1) adds to his three-game point streak, and has 8 points so far this season.
Alex Turcotte (0-2=2) gets two assists in tonight's game, extending his four-game point streak. Turcotte has 7 points in 12 games played with the Reign so far.
Rasmus Kupari (0-2=2) gained two assists from Byron's and Kaliyev's goals. Kupari now has 14 points in 13 games, and is tied with Kaliyev for most points on the Reign roster.
ONT Record: (5-11-2-0)
BAK Record: (10-6-0-0)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 2 4 0 - 6
BAK 1 2 5 - 8
Shots PP
ONT 26 2/3
BAK 29 1/1
Three Stars:
1) BAK - Blake Christensen
2) BAK - Ryan McLeod
3) BAK - Adam Cracknell
GWG: Blake Christensen (2)
W: Olivier Rodrigue (1-4-0)
L: J-F Berube (3-5-1)
Next Game: Sunday, March 21st vs. Bakersfield Condors, 3:00 PM PDT at Mechanics Bank Arena - Bakersfield, CA
