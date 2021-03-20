Silver Knights Shine with Fans in the Building, 5-2
March 20, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
Playing their first home game with fans in the building the Henderson Silver Knights defeated the San Jose Barracuda 5-2 Saturday afternoon at Orleans Arena.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
The Silver Knights opened up the game with a laser wrist shot from Dylan Sikura to gain the early 1-0 advantage. San Jose answered with back-to-back goals to take the 2-1 lead. 12:53 into the second period Dylan Sikura added to his point total by finding a diving Danny O'Regan to even the game at 2-2. Moments later Paul Cotter scored the go-ahead-goal to regain the Henderson lead, 3-2. The Silver Knights picked up where they left off in the third period with continued offensive pressure that led to a Jake Leschyshyn rebound goal and an empty-netter from Ben Jones to secure the 5-2 Silver Knights victory.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Silver Knights will face San Jose once again tomorrow afternoon at 12 p.m. PT at Orleans Arena. Fans can watch the game locally on The CW Las Vegas (channel 33 or cable 6) or AHLTV, and listen on 1230 The Game.
