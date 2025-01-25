Marksmen Down Dawgs

January 25, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen held off the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs and jumped three points ahead of them to remain in fourth place with a 4-3 win at the Crown Coliseum Saturday.

Through 20 minutes of play, the goaltenders would be the difference makers on the scoresheet, each turning aside 11 shots. Roanoke killed off two minor penalties, and Ryan Kenny made key saves to keep the game scoreless heading into the first intermission.

Fayetteville opened the scoring at 7:08 of the second period when Alex Ambrosio (3) won a faceoff back to Jeremy Gervais (7) and set up Trent Grimshaw's (6) first goal as a Marksmen in just his second game with the team off a blocked blast from the point. Less than three minutes later, the home team doubled its lead with another rocket from the point and resulted in a 5,000+ person frenzy from the crowd. Aaron Ryback (4) scored on a clean shot from Alex Wilkins (12) and Khristian Acosta (13) on the powerplay at 9:52, but Roanoke quickly responded. Twenty-eight seconds later, the Dawgs cut their deficit to one goal, and tied the game soon after, making it 2-2 at 12:03. Fayetteville killed off a slashing penalty before the end of the period, and went into the third period ready to take control.

Just over three minutes into the final frame, Ryan Nolan (9) found the top of the net off a sneaky pass from John Moncovich (18) just inside the blueline. Dalton Hunter (10) collected a secondary assist off the play, touching the puck forward back in his own zone. The eventual game-winning goal came about ten minutes later off the stick of Moncovich (16). Gervais (8) floated a puck in to the Roanoke defenseman behind the Dawgs net, and the visiting skater misplayed it up to Hunter (11), who found Moncovich alone in front of the net for the finish. Roanoke pulled its netminder in the final three minutes and closed the gap to one goal with the 3-4 tally at 17:48, but Kenny and the Marksmen shut the door in the final few minutes to secure their win over the Dawgs. Overall, Kenny was credited with 33 saves in the win, many of which were grade-A scoring chances.

The Marksmen return to action Sunday against the Macon Mayhem for a 3 p.m. puck drop on Salute To Service, presented by Soldiers First Real Estate, LLC. For single-game tickets to Salute To Service and all 2024-25 Marksmen home games, visit marksmenhockey.com.

