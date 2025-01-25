Ice Bears Downed by Huntsville at Home

Dawson McKinney scored twice, but the Knoxville Ice Bears fell to the Huntsville Havoc 7-2 at the Civic Coliseum Saturday night.

Craig McCabe scored off the rush with a wrister from the right circle that made its way through Talor Joseph's glove side at 5:39 of the first.

The Ice Bears tied the game when McKinney converted the power play with a rebound at 14:19. Mitch Atkins sent a pass across the zone to Logan Coomes in the right circle. His wrist shot when wide of the net and deflected back to the right side of the crease off the back wall, where McKinney followed up the play and lifted the puck over Mike Robinson.

McKinney gave Knoxville the lead less than a minute into the second period when Coomes sent the puck though for him on a breakaway and McKinney slipped it underneath Robinson for his team-leading 14th of the season to make it 2-1.

Robbie Fisher tapped a loose puck into the net on a power play to tie the game for Huntsville three minutes later. Cole Reginato scored off a rebound to give Huntsville a 3-2 lead halfway through the second.

A big hit by Lucas Helland on Mason Palmer led to multiple fights and ejections for both teams. Four skaters for Knoxville and five for Huntsville were tossed for the additional fights-including both goaltenders. Stephen Mundinger came on in relief of Joseph and Troy Kobryn replaced Robinson.

Buster Larsson scored off a breakaway to make it 4-2 at 12:54 of the second. Giovanni Procopio finished off a three-on-one to give the Havoc a three-goal lead at the second intermission.

Fisher and Larsson each added goals in the third period for the Havoc.

Joseph finished with 18 saves for Knoxville and Mundinger made ten stops on 14 shots against. Robinson made 12 stops for Huntsville with Kobryn stopping all 12 shots he faced.

The Ice Bears continue their current four-game homestead with a visit from Peoria on Friday. Huntsville returns home to welcome Pensacola on Sunday.

