Jordan Ernst Nets 100th Career Goal in 4-2 Rivermen Victory

January 25, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

PEORIA, IL- Rivermen forward Jordan Ernst was the star in the third period on Saturday night as his two goals, including his 100th career SPHL goal, lifted the Rivermen over the Birmingham Bulls 4-2 at Carver Arena.

The first period was a tight-checking and low-scoring affair as both sides fought for every offensive chance. Peoria struck first on the power play as Ernst let go of a power-play blast from the right-wing circle. The shot produced a rebound that was buried home by Michael McChesney right in front of the net to give the Rivermen a 1-0 lead. That lead lasted less than thirty seconds as the Bulls answered back on an odd-man rush to tie the game in the closing minutes of the first period.

Birmingham took their first lead of the weekend off a rebound goal while on the power play midway through the second period, but that lead only lasted about six minutes before the Rivermen tied the game right back up. Alec Baer led the charge in the middle of the ice through center. He sent a pass to Zach Wilkie on the left-wing side who stepped in over the Birmingham line. Wilkie then fired a cross-ice pass right to Carson Baptiste who was wide open on the near side of the net. Baptiste deflected Wilkie's pass into the back of the net for his fourth goal of the season to tie the game 2-2.

With the game tied in the third, Jordan Ernst emerged to put the game out of reach of the Bulls. It started after Ernst won a board battle along the right-wing side and stepped out of a scrum into the high slot. Ernst then rifled a hard shot into the top-shelf and into the back of the net to put the Rivermen up 3-2. Ernst added another goal later on in the period as Ernst forced a turnover in his zone and skated up on a two-on-one with Michael McChesney. Electing to shoot, Ernst sent a hard shot in short side past Birmingham netminder Austin Lotz to secure his 100th career SPHL goal. Ernst became just the 29th player in league history and just the second active to eclipse the century mark in their careers.

The Rivermen secured their third victory in four games thanks to Ernst's performance and are now in a position to sweep the weekend against the Bulls. Face-off for Sunday's contest is set for 3:15 pm at Carver Arena at the Peoria Civic Center.

