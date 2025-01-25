Ishizuka, Brkin Shine In Win Over Quad City

January 25, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

(MACON, Ga.) - The Mayhem bring hope to their playoff chances as they struck back against the Quad City Storm in a 2-1 win on the return of Star Wars Night.

The tempers from last night's game against the Storm were still alive as the Mayhem piled shot after shot on Roni Salmenkangas. Macon won the first period shot total with 15 compared to Quad City's six. A little over seven minutes into the game, Brandon Stojcevski found Mike Moran all alone on a breakaway for the score. The Mayhem killed a penalty at the very end of the first period to carry some momentum into the first intermission, while still trailing 1-0.

In the second period, Bailey Brkin kept the Mayhem in the game while the Storm pushed to extend their lead at the outset of the frame. On a counterattack, Justin Kelley was found right in front of the net by Yaroslav Yevdokimov to tie it up at 1. 11 minutes after the goal, Cole Crowder of the Storm was penalized for slashing Dustin Perillat. Though the Mayhem did not score on the power play, they did make up for it a few moments after the penalty expired. With just less than a minute in the second period, Tao Ishizuka took the puck off of a rebound from a Perillat shot, and tapped it in for a 2-1 score going into the second intermission.

Bailey Brkin stood his ground with the help of some lock-down defensive zone play, eventually ruining the Storm's road trip to Macon. Salmenkangas was pulled by Quad City for the extra skater, but the Mayhem held on and secured victory by a final score of 2-1. The Mayhem finished the night off with 40 shots on net compared to the Storm's 26.

The Mayhem head off to Fayetteville to take on the Marksmen tomorrow, January 26th at 3:00pm. They will be back in Macon on Saturday, February 1st at 6:00pm to face off against the Evansville Thunderbolts for Ocmulgee River Monsters Rebrand Night. Purchase your tickets at maconmayhem.com

