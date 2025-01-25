Thunderbolts' Rally Falls Short in 4-2 Loss to Pensacola

Evansville, In.: Despite a late push, the Thunderbolts came up just short by a 4-2 score against the Pensacola Ice Flyers in front of a raucous crowd of over 5,300 fans at Ford Center on Saturday night. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Friday, January 31st against the Macon Mayhem at 7:05pm CT.

Logan vande Meerakker struck first for Evansville, scoring on a loose puck at the net front at 4:48 from Matt Dorsey and Scott Kirton to give Evansville the 1-0 lead. Unfortunately, the lead lasted 24 seconds, as Ivan Bondarenko tied the game on a breakaway at 5:12. On a power play, Nick Pryce scored to give the Ice Flyers a 2-1 lead at 11:04. In a low-event second period, Pensacola scored the lone goal as Cayden Cahill made it 3-1 at 9:28. Evansville's push came midway through the third period, and with a power play chance, Myles Abbate scored at 12:20 from Vili Vesalainen and Joey Berkopec to get Evansville back to within a 3-2 deficit. With Cole Ceci pulled, Evansville was unable to tie, and Cahill potted his second goal of the night at 18:32 to put the game out of reach. Cahill's empty net goal set off a massive altercation, as Cahill scored via a slapshot just in front of the net unopposed, a major faux pas in hockey that is widely acknowledged as an act of disrespect, of which the Thunderbolts took immediate exception. Following the delay and doling out of an additional 46 penalty minutes, the final 1:28 went without incident, and the Ice Flyers came up with the 4-2 victory to finish a weekend split between the two teams.

Vande Meerakker and Abbate scored Evansville's goals, while Ceci finished with 24 saves on 27 shots on goal. The Thunderbolts and Ice Flyers meet again on Friday, February 21st at Pensacola Bay Center, face-off set for 7:05pm CT.

