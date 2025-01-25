Dawgs Come up Short in 4-3 Road Loss at Fayetteville

January 25, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, NC. - The Rail Yard Dawgs (17-10-3) had chances to sweep the Fayetteville Marksmen (19-14-2) on Saturday night, but came up short down the stretch in a 4-3 loss at Crown Coliseum. Andrew Harley, Carson Gallagher, and Gustav Müller scored for Roanoke, while Brenden Stanko added two assists.

Following Roanoke's 5-0 win over Fayetteville on Friday, the first period was much more spirited both between the whistles and during stoppages between the two rivals. Both teams had 11 shots on goal and some good scoring chances, but it was the penalty killers for the Dawgs that came up big in the opening 20 minutes. Roanoke was able to kill off each of Fayetteville's two early power plays to keep the game scoreless, and it was still 0-0 when the horn sounded for the first intermission.

After 27 minutes of no scoring, Fayetteville would get on the board first off of a faceoff from the left-wing side. Jeremy Gervais's shot took a wicked deflection right to the low slot, and Trent Grimshaw slotted the puck in at 7:08. A controversial holding penalty to Roanoke's Johnny Macdonald gave the Marksmen their fourth power play of the game moments later, and Fayetteville's Aaron Ryback ripped the puck from above the left-wing circle to make it 2-0 at 9:52 on the man-advantage. The Dawgs would quickly answer, as Harley tipped in a shot from the right-wing point by Billy Roche to make it 2-1 at 10:20. Four-on-four action would ensue at 11:26 when Gervais and Mac Jansen both went to the box. Gallagher would tip in a shot by Stephen Alvo at the 12:03 mark to tie the game at 2-all. The Dawgs finally received their first power play late in the frame, but the 2-2 scoreline would hold to the final period.

A too-many-men call against Fayetteville gave Roanoke an early power play to start the third period, but it was the Marksmen who would kill off the penalty and reinstate their lead. A transition play allowed John Moncovich to slip a pass to Ryan Nolan, and Nolan's shot from the left-wing circle made it 3-2 at the 3:09 mark. Another Dawgs power play came up empty, and Moncovich took advantage of a turnover deep in Roanoke's zone to make it 4-2 for Fayetteville at 13:07. The Dawgs would cut the deficit in half with the net emptied and an extra attacker on, as Müller finished off a rebound from a Nick Ford shot at 17:48. The Marksmen were able to hold on for a 4-3 win and split the weekend with the Dawgs, marking the eighth time in the last 12 meetings between Roanoke and Fayetteville that the game was decided by a margin of just one goal.

Austyn Roudebush saved 18-of-22 shots in net for Roanoke, while Ryan Kenny stopped 33-of-36 shots faced in net for the Marksmen. Roanoke was 0-for-3 on the power play, and Fayetteville went 1-for-5 on its chances.

The Rail Yard Dawgs go on the road on Friday, January 31 against the Pensacola Ice Flyers at the Pensacola Bay Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:05 P.M. EST in Florida. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from January 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.