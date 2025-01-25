Perepeluk Placed on Waivers

January 25, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







The Dawgs announced on Saturday that the team has placed forward Reid Perepeluk on waivers.

Perepeluk joined the Dawgs on January 2 after playing seven games over the span of two PTO contracts with the Evansville Thunderbolts earlier this season. The six-foot-three forward played in five games for the Dawgs, registering one. assist. Prior to this season, Perepeluk played four years of junior hockey in the WHL, two games in the AHL for the Stockton Heat in the 2021-2022 season, and over 50 games in the ECHL for the Kansas City Mavericks. Perepeluk also appeared in two games for the Knoxville Ice Bears back in the 2022-2023 season. During his time in the ECHL, Perepeluk had five assists and 61 penalty minutes in 52 appearances for the Mavericks. Last season, Perepeluk played at Trinity Western University (USports), notching one goal, six assists, and 28 penalty minutes in 20 games played. During his time in the WHL, the Burnaby, British Columbia native notched 14 goals, 17 assists, and 179 penalty minutes in 140 games played.

The Rail Yard Dawgs head back on the road again on Friday, January 31 against the Pensacola Ice Flyers at the Pensacola Bay Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:05 P.M. EST in Florida. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from January 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.