SPHL Announces Suspensions
January 25, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Saturday announced the following suspensions:
Knoxville's Jimmy Soper
Knoxville's Jimmy Soper has been suspended for one game as a result of his actions in Game 160, Huntsville at Knoxville, on Friday, January 24.
Soper was assessed a minor penalty under Rule 48.2, Illegal Check to the Head, at 1:42 of the second period.
Soper will miss Knoxville's game tonight against Huntsville.
Quad City's Dillon Fournier
Quad City's Dillon Fournier has been suspended for one game as a result of his actions in Game 159, Quad City at Macon, played on Friday, January 24.
Fournier was assessed a minor penalty for instigating, a major penalty for fighting, and a game misconduct under Rule 46.12, Instigator in Final Five Minutes of Regulation Time, at 16:06 of the third period
Fournier will miss Quad City's game tonight against Macon.
Quad City's Artyom Zhuk
Quad City's Artyom Zhuk has been suspended for one game as a result of his actions in Game 159, Quad City at Macon, played on Friday, January 24.
Zhuk was assessed a game misconduct under Rule 46.5, Continuing Altercation, at 20:00 of the third period.
Zhuk will miss Quad City's game tonight against Macon.
