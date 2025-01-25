SPHL Announces Suspensions

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Saturday announced the following suspensions:

Knoxville's Jimmy Soper

Knoxville's Jimmy Soper has been suspended for one game as a result of his actions in Game 160, Huntsville at Knoxville, on Friday, January 24.

Soper was assessed a minor penalty under Rule 48.2, Illegal Check to the Head, at 1:42 of the second period.

Soper will miss Knoxville's game tonight against Huntsville.

Quad City's Dillon Fournier

Quad City's Dillon Fournier has been suspended for one game as a result of his actions in Game 159, Quad City at Macon, played on Friday, January 24.

Fournier was assessed a minor penalty for instigating, a major penalty for fighting, and a game misconduct under Rule 46.12, Instigator in Final Five Minutes of Regulation Time, at 16:06 of the third period

Fournier will miss Quad City's game tonight against Macon.

Quad City's Artyom Zhuk

Quad City's Artyom Zhuk has been suspended for one game as a result of his actions in Game 159, Quad City at Macon, played on Friday, January 24.

Zhuk was assessed a game misconduct under Rule 46.5, Continuing Altercation, at 20:00 of the third period.

Zhuk will miss Quad City's game tonight against Macon.

