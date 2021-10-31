Mariners Use Big First Period to Take Down Royals

October 31, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners used a trio of first period goals to skate to a 4-1 win over the Reading Royals on Sunday afternoon at the Cross Insurance Arena. Cam Askew, Pascal Laberge, and Lewis Zerter-Gossage all had multiple points, while Jeremy Brodeur improved to 2-0 on the young season.

The Mariners got the early jump, thanks to a mistake by Reading goaltender Pat Nagle. Nagle got crossed up with his defenseman behind the Royals net and couldn't recover, as Askew came up the puck and whipped it into an empty net at 5:12 of the opening period. Midway through the frame at the 11:35 mark, the Mariners went to the power play and doubled their lead quickly, when Nick Master deflected home Brycen Martin's point shot. The power play converted again at 18:43, as Pascal Laberge spotted Justin Brazeau to the left of Nagle for a tap in on the door step. The Mariners enjoyed a 3-0 lead at the end of one period.

Reading scored the only goal of the middle frame, when Charlie Gerard capitalized on a Martin giveaway midway through. Jeremy Brodeur preserved the two-goal lead with timely saves through the end of 40 minutes. It remained 3-1 until late in the third, when the Mariners put the game away at 17:15. Askew and Zerter-Gossage worked below the goal line and left a rebound off the toe of Nagle for Andrew Romano to clean up and bury for the first goal of his professional career.

Brodeur made 29 saves on 30 shots and now has both Mariners victories, as their record moved to 2-2-0. The Royals suffered their first regular loss, falling to 2-1-1. Nagle made 35 stops in the losing effort.

The Mariners have only one game next weekend, home for their first ever meeting with the Florida Everblades on Friday, November 5th at 7:15 PM. The Mariners are partnering with the Dempsey Center and celebrating "Movember," raising awareness for men's health. Tickets can be purchased online at MarinersOfMaine.com or by visiting the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 31, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.