Americans Drop Second Straight Overtime Game
October 31, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans dropped three of four on the four-game homestand losing 5-4 in overtime on Sunday afternoon in Allen.
The Americans jumped out to a 4-0 lead with goals from Jack Combs (3), Ryan Lohin (3), Jared Bethune (1), his first professional goal, and Chad Costello (2), chasing Utah starter Peyton Jones, who stopped just seven of eleven shots. The Americans would have a meltdown of their own late in the second period giving up three goals in a five-minute span.
"We sat back a bit and they started getting pucks in behind us and out skating us," said Americans Co-Captain Spencer Asuchak. A very disappointing weekend."
The Grizzlies would eventually tie the game in the third period on the first of the season from Mason Mannek at the 11:11 mark of the final frame. The game would remain tied for the rest of regulation meaning overtime would be needed for the second time in less than 24 hours.
For the second straight game Utah would steal the extra point as Matthew Boucher raced in on the left wing and fired a shot into the back of the Allen net for another one-goal victory.
"We took our foot off the gas," said Americans Goalie Francis Marotte. "Two turnovers led to two goals. We're only four games in. We will learn from our mistakes and come out stronger next weekend."
The Americans hIt the road for Wichita and Kansas City next weekend. The Americans return home on Saturday, November 13th.
Images from this story
|
Chad Costello of the Allen Americans scores vs. the Utah Grizzlies
