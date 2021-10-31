Royals Visit Maine, Seek Second-Straight Win

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, travel to Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine to take on the Maine Mariners Sunday, Oct. 31 at 3:00 p.m. This is the first of six meetings between the Mariners and Royals in 2021-22.

Reading won in overtime, 3-2, Saturday night in Glens Falls, N.Y. against Adirondack. Patrick McNally showed himself the overtime hero with his dangle-to-backhand move that beat Adirondack Thunder goaltender Mareks Mitens at the far-post.

After three games, the Royals sit 2-0-1 with five points out of a possible six, good for second in the North Division. Maine is in fourth place in the North Division with one win in its first three games. The Mariners' lone win came in their season opener against Worcester, 6-3. Eduards Tralmarks scored the game-winning goal, while Jeremy Brodeur made 51 saves on 54 shots to backstop the team to victory.

This is the second time this season the Royals play a game one day after another. Against Norfolk in the opening weekend of the season, the Royals won the backend of a home-and-home, 6-4.

Reading in 11-4-1 in 16 games against Maine all-time. In 2019-20, the Royals went 6-1-1 against the Portland-based team. They have won the last four games against Maine, one of which was an 8-0 thumping.

These teams last met March 6, 2020. Pascal Laberge scored the game-winner three minutes into the third period to make it 2-0. Maine would get a goal midway through the final period, but it wasn't enough, and the Royals won, 2-1.

